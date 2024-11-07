LPS Launches NeuroNode: Empowering Advanced AI for Enterprises with On-Premises LLM

The end-to-end LLM solution is designed to accelerate AI deployment by integrating out-of-the-box AI functionality into powerful Lenovo infrastructure .

NeuroNode equips enterprises with security, autonomy, and scalability, rapidly unlocking the most value from their AI investments.

HONG KONG, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenovo PCCW Solutions (LPS) announces the launch of NeuroNode, a private Large Language Model (LLM) In-A-Box solution that offers a secure, quick and cost-effective AI solution for enterprises – providing an accessible option for businesses looking to benefit from LLMs. The launch of NeuroNode underscores LPS' commitment to excellence in IT services, reinforced by being named the No.1 IT Services Provider in Hong Kong by IDC[1].

LPS launches NeuroNode, a private LLM In-A-Box solution, to accelerate AI adoption for businesses.

As the promise of AI-powered digital transformation continues to grow, CIOs are faced with the challenge of finding a secure pathway towards AI adoption. This has resulted in an increasingly cautious outlook towards AI investment, with Lenovo's 2024 Global CIO Study finding 81% of CIOs leveraging third-party AI tools and proprietary AI tools expressing security as a top concern.

NeuroNode: Smarter and Safer AI at Your Fingertips

NeuroNode, named for its brain-like capabilities, embodies intelligence and agility. Built on Lenovo's powerful infrastructure and offering a LLM ready out-of-the-box, the solution helps organizations embrace AI as quickly as possible. By enabling powerful AI capabilities on-premises, organizations can have total autonomy and control over their own data without the need to channel anything through the public cloud.

With the simplicity of a box, NeuroNode slots seamlessly into existing technology stacks with minimal infrastructure constraints and can be easily scaled up to meet growing workload demands. NeuroNode comes with native support for leading open source LLMs like Llama 3.1, GLM-4, Pixtral 12B etc. via Open AI compliant API. The simple and interactive interface enables users to input both natural language and images for AI processing with options for pre-built templates to serve unique business needs. Equipped with 4 powerful GPUs at its core, NeuroNode can respond to a typical query by generating a full-length A4 page of text in as little as 10 seconds (A10 GPU model, running Llama3.1 8B model).

NeuroNode empowers organizations to unlock transparent metrics and valuable insights to transform their operations with data privacy ensured. Its robust AI capabilities are designed to meet dynamic industry demands and can be utilized for numerous use cases such as automated content generation, knowledge management, compliance checking, customer service chatbots, and much more.

Dr. Ted Suen, President of LPS, said, "LPS remains committed to driving innovative AI solutions – collaborating closely with Lenovo to fast-track AI adoption for our clients. Our newly launched AI solution, NeuroNode, aims to lower the barriers to entry for enterprises looking for transparent AI value creation and reliable data security."

As LPS unveils this new solution, the company continues to set the benchmark for IT excellence in Hong Kong. According to IDC Worldwide Semiannual Services Tracker (2024H1 release), LPS leads the Custom Application Development and Systems Integration segments in Hong Kong for 11 consecutive years, commanding 47% and 20.1% market share respectively, with over 9% YoY growth in both. LPS also stands atop the Managed Services segment with an 8.2% YoY revenue growth.

Roger Ling, Associate Vice President, Software, Services and Cloud, IDC Asia/Pacific, said, "As organizations navigate the complexities and opportunities presented by AI, partnering with an experienced and reputable IT service provider is becoming increasingly essential. Such collaborations enable businesses to leverage advanced technologies while ensuring security and operational efficiency, all while effectively addressing local nuances."

NeuroNode provides a robust and scalable solution for any organization looking to leverage AI technology, with LPS offering further scalability and post-launch support to enhance models through prompt engineering, consulting, and more to help businesses maximize the potential of this solution.

For more information on NeuroNode, please visit here: https://www.lpstech.com/site/en/service/data-ai/neuronode-llm-in-a-box.html

About Lenovo PCCW Solutions (LPS)

LPS is a leading IT and technology solutions provider in the Asia Pacific. We partner with governments and enterprises to achieve digital transformation excellence, driving business growth through our market-leading solutions and industry best practices. As a proud member of Lenovo Group, we have unlocked new synergies with Lenovo's global reach and technological capabilities. With our 4,000+ team of experts and a strong network of ecosystem partners, LPS is committed to providing end-to-end technology solutions and services, including systems integration, application development and operation, managed services, cloud services, IT outsourcing, and technical services.

To find out more about LPS, please visit www.lpstech.com.

[1] Ranking based on vendor revenue. Source: IDC Worldwide Semiannual Services Tracker (2024H1 release)

SOURCE Lenovo PCCW Solutions (LPS)