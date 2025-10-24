HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LRQA convened key voices from Vietnam's food industry at its roundtable event, 'Unlock the Future of Food Safety & Sustainability', held in Ho Chi Minh City. The event served as a dynamic platform for collaboration, insight-sharing, and strategic thinking around the future of food safety, ESG assurance, and responsible sourcing.

LRQA Wraps Up Strategic Roundtable in Vietnam: Unlocking the Future of Food Safety & Sustainability

With a packed room of industry professionals, the roundtable featured expert-led discussions and practical insights that aligned closely with LRQA's mission to help businesses build trust, manage risk, and drive sustainable transformation.

The event's core themes included:

FSSC 22000 Version 6 – Understanding the latest updates and global certification trends

– Understanding the latest updates and global certification trends Vietnam CSR Insights – Navigating Audit Trends, Violations & Legal Risks

– Navigating Audit Trends, Violations & Legal Risks Carbon Footprint – Prioritizing Carbon Footprint in the Food Sector

– Prioritizing Carbon Footprint in the Food Sector ERSA (Environmental and Responsible Sourcing Assessment) – Building transparency and trust across food supply chains

"It is a privilege to be here in Vietnam, a country that has become one of Asia's most dynamic growth stories," said Kit Wong, Business Director, Southeast Asia, LRQA. "At LRQA, our role is to help you manage risk, seize opportunities, and secure competitive advantage. From certification and cyber to sustainability and supply chains, we connect the dots to keep you one step ahead. And in Vietnam, the dots we need to connect are clear: food safety, sustainability, energy transition, and resilient supply chains."

The event also featured contributions from Fotis Kampouris, Executive Vice President – Asia Pacific, LRQA, alongside local experts who shared actionable strategies for advancing food safety and sustainability in Vietnam.

Through this event, LRQA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Vietnam's food industry with assurance solutions that enable safer practices, stronger compliance, and long-term sustainable growth.

About LRQA

LRQA is a leading global assurance provider bringing together expertise in brand assurance, certification, cybersecurity, inspection, and training – to help its customers negotiate a rapidly changing world. Operating in more than 120 countries and recognised by over 30 accreditation bodies worldwide, LRQA covers almost every sector, helping customers around the world to manage risk.

For more details, visit https://www.lrqa.com/

For further information, please contact:

Hasan Surve

Regional Marketing Manager - APAC, LRQA

[email protected]

SOURCE LRQA