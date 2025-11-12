Luda Technology Group Limited (LUD.US) Fully Launches "15th Five-Year Plan" Strategic Intelligent Manufacturing Blueprint

Driving High-Quality Development in the High-End Metal Products Industry through Innovation and Intelligent Manufacturing

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luda Technology Group Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Luda Technology" or "Company", NYSE: LUD.US) announced that its subsidiary, Luda (Taian) Industrial Company Limited (the "Luda Taian"), has officially released its "Striving Forward in the 15th Five-Year Plan" strategic plan, centered on "Innovation-Driven, Intelligent Manufacturing for the Future." This plan systematically outlines the Group's strategic pathways in technological innovation, intelligent manufacturing, green development, and global layout, aiming to embrace the high-quality development opportunities for China's manufacturing industry during the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan period.

The strategic plan closely aligns with the overarching direction set forth at the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which emphasizes "using advanced manufacturing as the backbone to promote industrial transformation towards intelligent, green, and integrated development." This marks Luda Taian's proactive response, with foresight and technological confidence, to the national call for high-quality manufacturing development under the national "15th Five-Year Plan." The Company is committed to achieving self-sufficiency and controllability in the high-end foundational components sector, providing strong support for the security and resilience of the nation's modern industrial system.

Technology Innovation, Building the " Moat " for Enterprise Development

In the face of complex and volatile global economic conditions anticipated during the "15th Five-Year Plan" period, Luda Taian places technological R&D and innovation at the core of its strategy. The Company plans to implement a "R&D Investment Increment Plan" during this period, committing not only to consistently adopt the group's R&D policies but also to maximizing resource support for R&D. The focus will be on achieving breakthroughs in high-end flange products for special operating conditions such as ultra-low temperature, high pressure, and corrosion resistance, aiming to break foreign technological monopolies.

At the same time, the Company will collaborate with renowned domestic and international universities and research institutions to establish a "Joint Laboratory for Advanced Metal Materials and Connection Technologies." This lab will focus on the R&D and application of new alloy materials, lightweight design, and advanced welding processes. The R&D platform will be digitalized, fully incorporating technologies like CAE (Computer-Aided Engineering) simulation and digital twins to achieve a fully digitalized process from product design and simulation to testing.

Building an Intelligent, Automated "Future Factory," Targeting Over 30% Increase in Overall Operational Efficiency

The core of the "Striving Forward in the 15th Five-Year Plan" strategy lies in "intelligent manufacturing." Luda Taian will undertake a comprehensive intelligent transformation of its existing production lines, introducing industrial robots, AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles), and automated storage and retrieval systems to create a "lights-out factory" demonstration workshop, achieving unmanned operation in key processes. The goal is to form a new modern "future factory" integrating "intelligent manufacturing, smart logistics, and a centralized Data Hub" in phases. This "future factory" will deeply integrate 5G, IoT, and Big Data technologies to enable real-time production data collection, analysis, and intelligent optimization, targeting an increase in overall operational efficiency of over 30%.

Additionally, through the deep integration of MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems, Luda Taian will build a highly flexible production system capable of rapidly responding to global customer demands for small-batch, high-mix, and customized orders.

Green Manufacturing, Fulfilling the Commitment to Sustainable Development

Actively responding to the national "dual carbon" goals, Luda Taian will fully integrate environmental protection into its operations. The transformed factory buildings will be fully equipped with photovoltaic power generation systems to create a "green campus," reducing reliance on traditional energy sources. The Company will invest in upgrading environmental protection equipment, promote non-hazardous surface treatment processes, and achieve "zero discharge" of production wastewater and the compliant, reduced treatment of hazardous waste.

The Company will further promote green management throughout the entire product lifecycle, considering material recyclability and environmental friendliness from the product design stage, and working with industry chain partners to build a green supply chain system. Green manufacturing is not only a regulatory requirement but also a core competitive advantage for the Company's future sustainable development.

Deepening Global Cooperation Opportunities; Plans for Warehousing and After-Sales Service Centers in Europe and Middle East

In response to the reshaping of the global industrial chain landscape, Luda Technology will actively seek opportunities for in-depth cooperation with large overseas engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contractors and energy enterprises, transitioning from a product supplier to a solution provider. Leveraging the continued advancement of the "Belt and Road" Initiative, Luda Taian will continuously expand its global market network, planning to establish regional warehousing and after-sales service centers in key areas such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. This aims to enhance local service capability and speed, shortening delivery times. The Company will also continue to pursue top international certifications such as ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers), PED (Pressure Equipment Directive), and API (American Petroleum Institute) for its products, ensuring product quality exceeds international standards and strengthening the product's competitiveness and industry voice in the global market.

Mr. Ma Biu, Chief Executive Officer of Luda Technology, stated, "The '15th Five-Year Plan' period represents a pivotal stage for China's transition from a major manufacturing country to a powerful intelligent manufacturing nation. For Luda, 'Striving Forward in the 15th Five-Year Plan' is not merely a strategic slogan, but a guiding principle of action for all Luda Technology employees. We hope to drive progress through the innovative spirit of all employees and global cooperation, refining every product with a craftsman's spirit and advancing every breakthrough with an innovation-driven mindset.

We aspire to make the "LUDA" brand synonymous with technological leadership and exceptional quality in the global flange industry by the end of the "15th Five-Year Plan" period, contributing meaningfully to the high-quality development of China's manufacturing sector."

About Luda Technology Group Limited (NYSE: LUD.US)

As a manufacturer and trader of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and pipe fittings, Luda Technology Group Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong, with its production base located in Taian, Shandong Province, China. The Company's history began with its subsidiary, Luda Development Limited which was incorporated in 2004 and is principally engaged in the trading of steel flanges and pipe fittings. In 2005, the Company expanded its business further upstream by establishing another subsidiary, Luda (Taian) Industrial Company Limited, which commenced the manufacturing of flanges and pipe fittings with a self-owned factory in China.

Luda Technology is principally engaged in (i) the manufacturing and sale of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and pipe fittings products; and (ii) the trading of steel pipes, valves, and other steel piping products. The Company's sales network comprises customers in China, South America, Australia, Europe, Asia (excluding China), and North America and with a customer base includes manufacturers and traders from the chemical, petrochemical, maritime, and manufacturing industries.

