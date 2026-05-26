Luffa Secures Strategic Investment from GoFintech Quantum at US$220 Million Valuation, Pioneering AI + Fintech Frontier

HONG KONG, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luffa AI, a leading innovator at the intersection of Web3 and Artificial Intelligence, today announced a strategic equity investment from Hong Kong-listed GoFintech Quantum Innovation Limited ("GoFintech Quantum", Stock Code: 00290.HK). The transaction values Luffa AI at US$220 million. The two parties will engage in deep strategic collaboration across artificial intelligence, quantum security, blockchain, and compliance fintech to jointly explore the new AI + Quantum Blockchain Fintech track.

The current internet is highly fragmented: identities are siloed and controlled by platforms, AI agents lack independent identities, wallets, and execution capabilities, value and payments are locked within closed ecosystems, and AI-generated content remains unverifiable with unclear compliance pathways. Luffa addresses these challenges through three core dimensions of super connectivity. In Community, it enables trusted DID-based self-sovereign identity, AI agent empowerment, and on-chain governance for true decentralized autonomy. In Content, channels become programmable and tradable value containers, supporting creator influence tokenization and multi-layered monetization. In Aggregation, the SuperBox open mini-app ecosystem, multi-chain wallets, LuffaPay intent-based payments, and multi-agent commercial protocols seamlessly connect applications across all scenarios. These three systems form a closed loop that bridges the critical gaps between users and identity, identity and assets, content and value, as well as online and offline experiences.

As of February 2026, Luffa's ecosystem has achieved rapid growth, with over 3 million global downloads, 2 million registered users, and more than 150,000 daily active users. Its core products — Luffa Wallet and SuperBox Mini-App Platform — are now officially launched, with proven use cases in prediction markets, AI mini-games, RWA, creator economy, and community governance. In 2026, Luffa will focus on the AI-powered Web3 ecosystem to build a globally leading intelligent trading ecosystem.

This strategic investment represents a significant milestone for Luffa AI in advancing privacy-preserving infrastructure and intelligent interaction technologies. GoFintech Quantum has made multi-faceted deployments in quantum encryption algorithms and blockchain technology, with deep expertise in institutional financial services, GoFintech Quantum will provide strong technical backing for Luffa's AI Agent infrastructure and privacy-secure communications, accelerating its global commercialization and ecosystem expansion.

Under the strategic cooperation framework, Luffa AI and GoFintech Quantum will collaborate globally in the following areas: joint research and development of AI-driven intelligent investment systems, on-chain financial automation platforms, and smart trading & risk management solutions; exploration of blockchain applications and digital asset compliance frameworks; development of RegTech solutions compliant with Hong Kong and international standards; advancement of quantum encryption for digital asset security and blockchain scenarios.

Michael Liu, CEO of Luffa AI, commented: "Luffa is redefining interaction in entertainment, culture, and commerce, giving users genuine ownership, privacy, and direct governance over the platform. GoFintech Quantum's profound capabilities in quantum financial security and cross-border compliance will provide a solid foundation for building the next generation of social and AI Agent infrastructure. Together, we are moving from imagining a better web to actively creating it."

"We are thrilled to finalize our strategic investment in Luffa AI," said Tianfu Yuan, CEO of GoFintech Quantum. "This is more than a milestone for our innovation-driven strategy; it is a pivotal step in exploring the convergence of quantum technology with AI and Web3. We look forward to working closely with the Luffa team to build a more secure and intelligent digital infrastructure."

About Luffa

Luffa is a groundbreaking Web3 and AI super connector that integrates decentralized identity (DID), AI agents, Web3-native wallets, social features, and mini-programs into a unified ecosystem. It empowers users to create channels, mini-programs, and AI bots, delivering a seamless one-stop experience. Empowering individuals, communities, brands, and AI developers alike, Luffa offers a verifiable behavior system, programmable economic models, and a secure interaction environment, with support for agent-driven transactions, loyalty program deployment, and decentralized collaboration. Luffa is committed to turning attention into ownership and connections into business opportunities.

About GoFitech Quantum Innovation Limited (00290.HK)

GoFintech Quantum Innovation Limited (00290.HK) is a cross-border, cross-industry technology innovation investment platform based in Hong Kong, backed by the Greater Bay Area, and globally oriented. It holds SFC Type 1, 4, 6, 9 licenses and cross-border qualifications including QFII, CIBM, QDIE, QFLP, and Bond Connect. The Group has built a closed-loop ecosystem across four business segments: Technology Innovation, Finance, Art, and Trade. With strategic deployments in quantum technology and digital assets, it drives a model where investment powers investment banking and innovation feeds back into traditional businesses, aiming to become a global leader in quantum technology applications.

Website: https://www.luffa.im/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/LuffaApp

SOURCE Luffa AI Limited