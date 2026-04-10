LumiVoce Foundation Celebrates a Decade of Impact

HONG KONG, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiVoce Foundation Limited, a Hong Kong-registered charitable organization and value-based and pioneering biodiversity education through the arts, is set to mark its 10th anniversary with a gala themed "Kaleidoscope of Ecosystems" on April 18, 2026. The milestone event gains prominent support from distinguished guests, including representatives from government, the environmental, arts and academic sectors, the Chamber of Commerce, and esteemed business and philanthropic leaders. Their presence stands as a testament to the Foundation's vital role in supporting Hong Kong's youth mental well-being and biodiversity education, and to our shared commitment to a more sustainable, creative, and compassionate future.

Founded in 2016 by musician, educator and leadership consultant Dr. Ying Ying Liu, LumiVoce has redefined biodiversity education to achieve a harmonic equilibrium between humanity and the natural world. By combining Aesthetic Education (AE) with Social and Emotional Learning (SEL), LumiVoce moves beyond traditional science to cultivate a new generation of compassionate leaders. This unique approach empowers youth with the resilience and grit to transform climate anxiety into creative action, fostering a genuine love for nature because "we protect what we love."

Over the past decade, LumiVoce has engaged with over 32,000 children, educators, and families, partnering with 270+ schools and institutions to nurture the irreplaceable human qualities of compassion and creativity that define the future workforce.

The gala will showcase inspiring highlights including a children's choir, a conservation performance by Dr. Ying Ying Liu, and a student art exhibition. Dr. Liu, Founder and Board Co‑Chair of LumiVoce, reaffirmed the Foundation's mission to nurture youth mental well‑being, resilience, and environmental consciousness, key pillars of Hong Kong's sustainable future. For ten years, LumiVoce has bridged art, education, and conservation to build a greener, more inclusive community. Limited sponsorship opportunities remain for businesses or individuals seeking to align with ESG goals and contribute to lasting impact. To learn more or get involved, please visit www.lumivoce.org or contact the LumiVoce team. Join us in celebrating a decade of creativity, compassion, and hope for a sustainable tomorrow.

SOURCE LumiVoce