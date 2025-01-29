Lunar New Year meets the digital age as eGift Cards offer a modern take on tradition

SYDNEY, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunar New Year festivities are upon us, with an estimated 2 billion people worldwide, set to celebrate with the exchange of traditional hongbao (red packets).

While traditional customs remain strong, many individuals are turning to modern methods of gifting to engage with this ritual in the digital age. Digital red envelopes and gift cards have become increasingly popular, offering a convenient and modern twist on this centuries-old tradition.

Leading branded payments provider Blackhawk Network (BHN) expects to see an uptick in gift cards exchanged over this festive period.

BHN Head of APAC Region Peter Malycon says "As we welcome the Year of the Snake, we're seeing a fusion of tradition and digital innovation as consumers embrace digital gifting this Lunar New Year. BHN's gift card range allows for prosperity and joy to be shared with ease, whether sending a gift to loved ones across the world, the country, or the street. BHN gift cards ensure the heart of the celebrations remains unchanged: spreading good fortune, joy and meaningful connections."

Digital gift cards offer a simple, efficient way to give and receive gifts. Sent via email, text, or even social media, they serve as a modern twist on a long-standing tradition, making it easier to share in the joy of Lunar New Year.

The rise of digital gifting reflects broader trends as more aspects of life become digitally conscious. Digital gift cards have seen significant growth, especially among younger generations. BHN research shows that younger shoppers, Gen Z and Millennials, are twice as likely to share and store gift cards via email (63%), digital wallet (41%) or text (22%)[1]. These generations are leading the way in embracing the convenience of online purchases, including gift cards.

Yet the essence of Lunar New Year remains unchanged: it is a time for renewal, compassion, and generosity. Whether choosing to honour the holiday with traditional customs or embrace the convenience of digital gifting, the spirit of the festival continues to celebrate family, community, and the promise of new beginnings.

BHN Lunar New Year gift cards are available for purchase at Giftz or via the BHN Corporate Card Store if you are looking to order in quantities for your employees or customers as timely rewards or incentives.

