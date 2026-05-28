Luong Quoi Coconut Unveils Sustainable Plant-Based Innovation at THAIFEX Anuga Asia 2026

BANGKOK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luong Quoi Coconut, Vietnam's premier coconut manufacturer, has officially kicked off its showcase at THAIFEX Anuga Asia 2026. From May 26 to 30, industry professionals can experience the company's latest sustainable, plant-based solutions at Booth 6-H01, Hall 6 (Vietnam Pavilion) inside the IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok.

Luong Quoi Coconut is showcasing at Thaifex Anuga Asia 2026

THAIFEX Anuga Asia stands as Asia's largest food and beverage trade show, bringing together global buyers, distributors, and food companies. By joining the event, Luong Quoi Coconut aims to connect with international partners and showcase its coconut products to meet the growing demand for modern culinary and nutritional trends.

Driving the Global Plant-Based Revolution

Hailing from Vietnam's legendary Mekong Delta—one of the world's most fertile coconut-growing regions—Luong Quoi Coconut has long been a trusted global supplier. By blending pristine local resources with state-of-the-art processing technology, the company continuously redefines how the world consumes coconut.

At this year's exhibition, Luong Quoi Coconut is spotlighting a versatile, clean-label portfolio designed for retail, food manufacturing, and the HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant, Café) sector:

The Essentials: Pure Coconut Water, Rich Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream, and Premium Virgin Coconut Oil.

Pure Coconut Water, Rich Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream, and Premium Virgin Coconut Oil. The Snacks: Crispy, flavorful Toasted Coconut Chips.

Crispy, flavorful Toasted Coconut Chips. The Highlight – Barista Coconut Milk: Specifically engineered for cafés and the beverage industry. This dairy-free alternative delivers a velvety texture and flawless micro-foam performance, making it the perfect match for premium coffee and matcha applications.

Uncompromising Quality: "Green Passport" to 70+ Countries

What sets Luong Quoi Coconut apart is its absolute control over the supply chain. Managing over 14,500 hectares of certified organic groves in the Mekong Delta, the company guarantees 100% farm-to-table traceability.

This transparency is backed by a solid framework of international quality certifications. The company's products and facilities meet the organic standards of USDA, EU Organic, and JAS. Furthermore, Luong Quoi maintains global trust through top-tier food safety certifications, including BRCGS, IFS, ISO 22000, and HACCP… These prestigious credentials serve as a "green passport," enabling Luong Quoi Coconut to seamlessly supply over 70 countries while maintaining unyielding standards of food safety and consistency.

Empowering Global Partnerships & Private Label

Recognizing the diverse dynamics of global markets, Luong Quoi Coconut positions itself as a strategic partner rather than just a supplier. The company is actively seeking long-term distributors to expand the global footprint of its flagship brand, Vietcoco.

Furhtermore, Luong Quoi offers comprehensive Private Label (OEM and ODM) services. Backed by flexible production capabilities and an agile R&D team, the company helps international brands develop customized product portfolios tailored to local tastes and market demands, fostering mutual, sustainable growth.

"Participating in THAIFEX Anuga Asia 2026 is a strong statement of our commitment to global standards, innovation, and sustainable development. We look forward to co-creating the future of food with partners who share our vision of trust and mutual growth." stated Mr. Nguyen Truong Thinh, Chief Customer Officer of Luong Quoi Coconut.

Visit Luong Quoi Coconut at THAIFEX Anuga Asia 2026:

Date: May 26 – 30, 2026

May 26 – 30, 2026 Location: IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand

IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand Booth: 6-H01, Hall 6 (Vietnam Pavilion)

SOURCE Luong Quoi Coconut