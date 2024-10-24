Lycored Introduces Lycomato⁶ ™ Beadlets, Expanding Applications and Branding for Flagship Wellness Extract

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lycored, the global leader in naturally derived carotenoids for food, beverage, and dietary supplement products, has launched Lycomato6 ™ Beadlets 5%—a new delivery format for their premier anti-inflammaging solution. This release comes at the same time as a brand refresh for their flagship wellness extract Lycomato6, formerly known as Lyc-O-Mato®.

The addition of the 6 in the branding emphasizes the power of the six tomato-based phytonutrients in the formula, including hero lycopene, phytosterols, phytoene, phytofluene, tocopherols, and beta-carotene. These components work independently and synergistically to support timeless aging and beauty from within. Over 25 published studies demonstrate the effectiveness of Lycomato6 full composition in fighting inflammation and oxidative stress, including a new pre-clinical study recently published in Antioxidants showing Lycomato6 can improve mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and protect against cellular damage—all factors that slow the cellular aging process and support longevity. The innovative dry format unlocks additional application opportunities for Lycomato6 including gummies, capsules, powdered beverages and tablets, offering brands new ways to introduce the anti-inflammaging power of Lycomato6 to their consumers.

"As the demand for timeless aging solutions continues to rise, we're excited to expand the application potential for Lycomato6 and offer our customers new opportunities to meet consumer needs," said Tammi Higgins, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Lycored. "Lycomato6 is a comprehensive anti-inflammaging superhero, and the new branding helps differentiate its synergistic power from that of lycopene on its own."

Elizabeth Tarshish, PhD, Head of Scientific Value & Strategy at Lycored will be discussing the science behind Lycomato6 highlighting recent and key scientific learnings alongside application opportunities in an upcoming webinar on November 19 at 2 PM JST. Registration is available at https://respublica.zoom.us/webinar/register/1517284975856/WN_iyMHS3BSRCyc50kwzZV1Tg

