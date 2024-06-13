Lynk & Co Cyan Racing Achieves Major Victory with Podium Sweep at 2024 TCR USA Round

News provided by

Lynk & Co

13 Jun, 2024, 21:51 CST

HEPPNER, Ore., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 8th, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing triumphed with a total of four podium finishes at the 2024 FIA TCR World Tour USA round at Mid-Ohio. Behind the wheel of Lynk & Co 03 TCR, the team's dominance was proved by netting two victories, one runner-up result, and one third-place finish.  

Continue Reading
Lynk & Co Cyan Racing drivers celebrate their major victory. (PRNewsfoto/Lynk & Co)
Lynk & Co Cyan Racing drivers celebrate their major victory. (PRNewsfoto/Lynk & Co)
Lynk & Co Cyan Racing triumphed with four podium finishes at the 2024 FIA TCR World Tour USA round at Mid-Ohio. (PRNewsfoto/Lynk & Co)
Lynk & Co Cyan Racing triumphed with four podium finishes at the 2024 FIA TCR World Tour USA round at Mid-Ohio. (PRNewsfoto/Lynk & Co)

Lynk & Co's philosophy of "More Than a Car" is embodied in its support for global automotive sports culture. As of 2023, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing has achieved a total of six annual world championships, including four team championships and two driver championships. In the previous round in Morocco, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing also clinched the championship. These consecutive victories are a testament to the brand's support for the races and the competitive genetics of Lynk & Co.

With their superior skills and precise tuning of Lynk & Co 03 TCR, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing achieved victory on their first attempt at this challenging circuit. The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, located in central Ohio, is a renowned and demanding track in American racing. Spanning 3.63 kilometers with 13 turns, its consecutive bends and undulating terrain present significant challenges. This historic track witnessed the debut of Lynk & Co Cyan Racing as they embarked on their first-ever challenge here, garnering admiration from drivers and fans alike.

Facing the challenge of a high-difficulty track and heavy compensation weight in their debut, the solid teamwork among the Lynk & Co Cyan Racing drivers maximized their advantages in team combat. In the second round, following a chaotic start, the four Lynk & Co 03 TCR cars formed a united front. Ultimately, Yann Ehrlacher, Ma Qinghua, and Thed Björk swept the podium, securing first, second, and third places respectively.

Lynk & Co is dedicated to the innovation and development of automotive technology, ensuring that the racing expertise complements the handling proficiency of their production vehicles. Owing to Lynk & Co's exceptional CMA architecture, Lynk & Co 03 TCR used by Lynk & Co Cyan Racing on the track retains the original 2.0T engine and chassis system of the production model Lynk & Co 03, and is further enhanced through professional racing modifications. The 03 series maintains a strong performance pedigree, continually improving its performance and quality through accumulated racing. By transferring technology from the track to the street, Lynk & Co continually optimizes automotive performance, ensuring each car reflects a commitment to superior performance and an exceptional driving experience. This relentless pursuit is the unique charm of the Lynk & Co brand's vision of "Changing Mobility Forever."

About Lynk & Co:

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Lynk & Co

Also from this source

Lynk & Co Unveils First All-Electric Sedan, the Z10, in Global Debut

Lynk & Co Unveils First All-Electric Sedan, the Z10, in Global Debut

On June 12, Lynk & Co launched its highly anticipated new luxury flagship all-electric sedan, the Lynk & Co Z10, in Gothenburg, Sweden, marking a...
Lynk & Co Cyan Racing Returns to Marrakech and Clinches Another Race Win

Lynk & Co Cyan Racing Returns to Marrakech and Clinches Another Race Win

Lynk & Co Cyan Racing showcased remarkable performance at the Marrakech race track during the 2024 TCR World Touring Car Cup on May 3rd and 4th. Ma...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics