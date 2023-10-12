M42 Announces New Clinical LLM to Transform the Future of AI in Healthcare

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M42, a global tech-enabled healthcare network, has unveiled an impactful advancement in healthcare technology with the launch of Med42, a new open-access Clinical Large Language Model (LLM). The 70 billion parameter, generative artificial intelligence (AI) model is poised to transform the future of AI across the healthcare sector and create a direct impact on patient care outcomes.

Med42 provides high-quality answers to short and long-form medical questions. The model has been developed to exponentially enhance clinical decision-making and increase access to synthesized medical knowledge for healthcare professionals, patients, and medical researchers through to regulators.

Med42 was trained using M42's industry-leading curated dataset of medical knowledge. When tested on multiple healthcare-relevant datasets, the model outperforms larger closed models, like ChatGPT 3.5, and achieves a 72% score, in a zero-shot evaluation, on the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) Sample Exam questions.

Developed by M42's Abu Dhabi-based team, Med42 was trained and fine-tuned with Cerebras in collaboration with Core42, a G42 company focused on enabling the delivery of national-scale AI and Enterprise AI programs. A team from Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) further evaluated the accuracy of the model.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, said, "Med42 will accelerate global access to healthcare knowledge and embodies our commitment to making a transformative impact across the healthcare sector. M42 is pushing the boundaries of healthcare innovation and charting a path towards more personalized, patient-centric care. The unique combination of M42's world-class healthcare expertise and cutting-edge medical technologies allows us to impactfully contribute to the future of AI in healthcare – a future where AI is accessible to all while being rooted in ethics and prioritizing the safety of users."

Al Nowais continued, "The launch of Med42 firmly establishes and demonstrates the United Arab Emirates' prominent standing in the global generative AI space. We are grateful for the support from the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and Abu Dhabi's wider technology ecosystem."

Med42 has the potential to revolutionize the pace of clinical decision-making, acting as an AI assistant for healthcare professionals. The capability of the model extends to developing personalized treatment plans by analyzing a patient's medical history to identify the best course of treatment. Other use cases include helping doctors access insights faster, pharmacists decide on correct dosages, and supporting scientists studying treatment options to review literature efficiently.

To further promote collaboration and enhancement of the generative AI model, Med42 is available for download on Hugging Face, allowing widespread testing, review, and assessment by the scientific and developer community. Licensed on terms similar to Meta's Llama 2 model, Med42 is free for non-commercial use and research – with appropriate controls on use, given the obvious risks that could arise when deploying AI in a healthcare context.

Ashish Koshy, Group Chief Operating Officer of M42, emphasized, "Innovation isn't just about leading technologies. It is rooted in delivering impactful and safe solutions for real-world challenges. Med42 is not just a tool; it's a platform for collaboration. M42 aims to catalyze global innovation in AI for healthcare, empowering experts across the globe to refine and expand the model's applications in various medical domains. Our partnerships with technology leaders, including Cerebras, enable us to bring this vision to life and achieve our long-term transformative objectives."

The full-parameter fine-tuning of the largest Llama 2 model was successfully accomplished on Cerebras and G42's Condor Galaxy 1 (CG-1) AI supercomputer. Rapid setup and reduced training time was made possible by the 82 terabytes of memory and the 54 million AI cores in the 64 Cerebras CS-2 systems inside of CG-1.

Andrew Feldman, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cerebras Systems, said, "Our strategic partnership with G42 and its portfolio companies is designed to change the AI landscape. Our collaboration has already delivered Condor Galaxy 1, the largest AI supercomputer in the world, as well as Jais, the leading Arabic LLM, to the community. Today, we helped bring another state-of-the-art LLM to the world, Med42, with huge benefits for the healthcare landscape."

M42 is uniquely positioned to spearhead the transformation of the healthcare industry due to its unrivaled access to medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, paired with its extensive portfolio of world-class patient services and network of state-of-the-art facilities to provide the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative care.

About M42

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company at the forefront of medical advancement. The company is seeking to transform lives through innovative clinical solutions that can solve the world's most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions, and unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is impactfully transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem and delivering the highest level of precise, patient-centric, and preventative care.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 25 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 is a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company that combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.

