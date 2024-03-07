Madinah gets the SDG Cities Gold Level from UN-Habitat

The SDG Cities initiative is intended to catalyze local governments' sustainability efforts and build their capacity to localize the Sustainable Development Goals. Madinah is the 1st Saudi city, the first Arab city and the 3rd city worldwide to achieve this level.

GENEVA, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Madinah has received the Cities Gold Level from the United Nations human settlements program, UN-Habitat. A recognition of the hard work of Madinah towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The SDG Cities initiative objective is to catalyze local governments' sustainability efforts and build their capacity to localize the Sustainable Development Goals. It also aims to celebrate cities for their sustainable development achievements by sharing their promising practices and policies globally. Madinah is the 1st Saudi city, the first Arab city and the 3rd city worldwide in achieving the SDG Cities Gold Level.

Madinah is, as well, the first city in Saudi Arabia with engaged in the SDG Cities Global Initiative. A clear recognition of the firm commitment of the Saudi city to be an inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable city. Indeed, Madinah's efforts are focused on putting the well-being of the citizens at the center and to advance in the direction of the SDG.

Madinah has achieved SDG Cities Silver recognition in 2022, signifying the city's steadfast commitment to prioritizing Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) actions.

With the SDG Cities Gold Level, UN-Habitat recognizes the region of Madinah on attaining a comprehensive baseline data assessment of city's progress on sustainable urban development, and an inclusive, strategic vision and plan with transformative actions to deliver the SDGs by 2030; and wishes the city and people of Madinah the greatest success in implementing these actions.

Indeed, the city of Madinah is not only a sacred treasure, but also an example of technological evolution and inclusion, as demonstrated by its Madinah Smart City Program, an ambitious project from Madinah Region Development Authority, where the most cutting-edge technology operates to boost the quality of life of the population

SOURCE Madinah