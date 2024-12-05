Madison Auction | Catch a Glimpse of The 2024 December Live Auction

HONG KONG, SHANGHAI and SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of our Live Auction in September 2024, we are pleased to present our December Auction on December 7th. The auction features 234 lots of global fine wines and 98 lots of selected spirits, showcasing renowned names in hope to add more sparkles onto your collection or entertainment selection.

For the upcoming holiday season, Madison Auction has prepared two special lots for collectors. In addition to our carefully curated auction lots, our December auction will feature two new items: "Christmas Surprise Box" and "Blind Box". And these special lots will be offered without reserve. Whether you're looking for holiday gifts or wishing to enrich your collection, we hope this auction brings you a different experience.

The lots have been listed on the Madison Auction website and App, where you can browse the lot details. You are welcome to place pre-bids via www.madison-auction.com or Madison Auction APP on November 22nd at 3pm (HKT). Now, let's look at several highlights of this sale for your reference.

This auction features 234 lots of exceptional wines, including several remarkable large-format bottles from prestigious winery. Featured in this auction is Château Lafite vintage collection (Lot 22) - one of only 100 sets officially released. The set includes five large-format bottles from exceptional Bordeaux vintages: 1989, 1990, 2000, 2003, and 2005. Among these, the 2003 vintage stands out as a masterpiece that received a perfect 100-point score from Robert Parker.

1990 stands as one of Champagne's most legendary vintages of the 90s. The hot summer yielded exceptional grape quality, and Krug's vintage champagne emerged as one of the finest expressions of that remarkable year. This lot 223 features three magnum bottles in their original case – a format that not only offers superior aging potential compared to standard bottles but is also increasingly rare in the market.

In addition, collectors who appreciate aged wines will find their favorite treasures at this auction. While 1982 is widely known as a legendary Bordeaux vintage, fewer people know that 1945 stands as its equal in legendary status. According to Robert Parker's 2005 publication 'The World's Greatest Wine Estates - A Modern Perspective', the 1945 Petrus (Lot 37) was the defining wine that established Petrus's reputation in his wine-reviewing career. This makes the 1945 Petrus an undisputed must-have for all collector's cellar. The bottle in this auction is in exceptional condition, with near-perfect ullage - remarkable for a wine approaching 80 years old.

In addition, collectors who appreciate aged wines will find their favorite treasures at this auction. As one of the pioneers of Japanese whisky, Hanyu released an Ichiro's Malt Cards Series of whiskies before closing, and this 'Joker' (Lot 8044) is one of the bottles from that series. The complete set of 54 bottles from the Ichiro's Malt Cards Series once sold at auction for over 10 million HKD, setting a world record for the most expensive Japanese whisky collection ever sold.

Japanese whisky enthusiasts might consider starting their collection of the complete series with this Joker bottle!

1990 Krug Vintage Brut

Lot 223 | 3 Magnums, OC | Overall: Great Label: One very slightly scuffed, US import

Est. | HK$ 30,000 - HK$ 50,000

New star - Glandien(1)

Lot 113 | 10 Bottles

1．2021 Maison Glandien L'Ouverture Rouge (5 Bottles) (Loose)

Overall: Great

Capsule: Wax

Cork: Two slightly sunken

2．2021 Maison Glandien L'Ouverture Blanc (3 Bottles) (Loose)

Overall: Great

Ullage: 2cm below corks

Capsule: Wax

3．2021 Maison Glandien Les Ecully Rouge (2 Bottles) (Loose)

Overall: Great

Ullage: 1.5cm below corks

Label: One very slightly bin soiled

Capsule: Wax

Est. HK$ 12,000 - HK$ 20,000

2018 Raveneau Chablis Grand Cru Assortment

Lot 84 | 12 Bottles, OC | 1Overall: Great Label: One slightly bin soiled (Blanchot) Capsule: Wax

1. BH 96 2. JM 93-95 3. BH 91-94

Est. | HK$ 50,000 – HK$ 85,000

Lafite Vintage Collection

Collection Vintage

1989(1) | 1990(1) | 2000(1) | 2003(1) | 2005(1)

Lot 22 | 5 Magnums, GB | Overall: Great

Cork: One very slightly sunken(1990) Other: 100 cases produced |

Est. HK$ 40,000 – HK$ 70,000

1952 Macallan 80 Proof

Lot 8017 | 1 Bottle | Overall: Great | Ullage: Base neck, Label: Cellar damaged, Italy import Barrel;

Type: Sherry wood; Abv: 46%; Vol: 750ml; Other: Single Malt

Est. HK$ 26,000 - HK$ 45,000

Hanyu Ichiro's Malt Cards Series Joker (Color)

Lot 8044 | 1 Bottle | Overall: Great |Label: Very slightly bin soiled back label; Bottled: 2014; Bottle Number: 2944; Abv: 57.7%; Vol: 700ml; Other: Single Malt, 3,690 bottles produced

Est. HK$ 20,000 - HK$ 35,000

