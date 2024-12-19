Magic Compass Group Sponsors 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championship

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships achieved great success at the Hong Kong Coliseum, setting a new world record with 1,727 athletes from 77 countries and regions participating.

As one of the main sponsors of the 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships, Magic Compass Group (hereinafter referred to as MC Group) is honored to support a local event that highlights athletic talent and also promotes the sport within the community. This sponsorship reflects MC Group's commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to fostering a vibrant sports culture in Hong Kong and worldwide.

The event featured performances by athletes from around the world, showcasing high-level demonstrations that captivated the audience. Competitors spanned diverse age ranges, with categories for participants from children to seniors. Athletes represented countries around the world, such as South Korea, regions like Taiwan and Hong Kong, as well as non-Asian countries including the UK, Brazil, and the USA.

The event also saw significant participation from female athletes, highlighting the inclusivity of the championships. Participants performed various stunts, including breaking wooden boards stacked two to three levels high.

MC Group's Vision for Global Sports Development

By supporting this championship event, Magic Compass Group aims to support athletes of all genders, age groups, and nationalities, at all levels. Events like these provide invaluable opportunities for local athletes to compete on a global stage, inspiring the next generation to pursue their passions and ambitions internationally.

Furthermore, MC Group is committed to investing in initiatives that enhance community engagement and development through sports. By partnering with organizations like the Hong Kong Taekwondo Association, MC Group strives to make a positive impact in the local community and contribute to the growth of taekwondo in Hong Kong.

MC Group's support for local events that promote perseverance has been highly recognized. Congratulations to all the athletes who demonstrated their skills and commitment throughout the championship!

