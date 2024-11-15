Magical Wonders Await: MINISO Launches 800+ Harry Potter Inspired Products Globally

MINISO's Harry Potter collection features over 800 meticulously designed products spanning various categories, including plush toys, pet products, cups, toys, stationery and gifts, fragrances, accessories, and more than ten other categories. Each product integrates iconic elements inspired by the Harry Potter films, making them instantly recognizable to fans. For example, school-themed items are inspired by the colors and symbols of the four Hogwarts houses, featuring bags, scarves, gloves, and socks. Beloved elements like Hedwig, Harry's birthday cake, and Platform 9¾ also appear in the designs.

The collection extends the magic further, with stylish bags adorned with symbols like the Hogwarts crest and The Golden Snitch, and plush toys of iconic characters such as Harry and Hermione. Blind boxes containing hidden Hogwarts treasures add an element of surprise for collectors, while home décor items like Hogwarts-themed cushions as well as stationery such as journals embossed with house emblems enhance the magical experience. Every product is crafted with high-quality materials and meticulous attention to detail, ensuring fans can truly engage with the spellbinding world of Harry Potter.

MINISO's Harry Potter co-branded products have been enchanting fans around the world. In the United States, the Irvine Spectrum Center store, along with other major stores on both coasts, featured meticulously designed Harry Potter-themed areas. In Asia-Pacific, MINISO also launched Harry Potter-themed in-store displays across multiple stores as well as a pop-up in Hong Kong, providing fans with a fun shopping experience.

The collection has already been launched in multiple countries, including Canada, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and France, with plans to expand to over 80 countries worldwide.

MINISO's Harry Potter-inspired collection has allowed the company to bring the magic of Harry Potter to everyday products, delighting fans worldwide. Looking ahead, MINISO will continue expanding the Harry Potter collection with new items and exclusive releases through 2025, ensuring fans across the globe can enjoy a magical world inspired by the Harry Potter films.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

About the Harry Potter franchise

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerises on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including five theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops and iconic flagship store - Harry Potter New York. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.harrypotter.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

All characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights ©JKR. (s24)

