Major Joint Venture Awarded Consultancy Agreement of San Tin Technopole

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcrow, a Jacobs-owned company and AECOM Joint Venture has secured a consultancy agreement with the Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD) for the first phase of the San Tin Technopole in Hong Kong. The development is one of the strategic growth initiatives under the Hong Kong 2030+ Study to reshape the built environment while incorporating smart, green and resilient initiatives.

The awarded consultancy covers an extensive 250-hectare land development within the Northern Metropolis for an international innovation and technology center, the San Tin Technopole, to support innovation and technology development, housing, community and commercial facilities. The project will adopt an integrated low-carbon infrastructure system to meet carbon neutrality goals before 2050 and leverage digital strategies such as building information modeling and digital twins.

"We continue to play a vital role in Hong Kong's transformation – from supporting the delivery of critical transport infrastructure, reimagining urban landscapes and built environments, to safeguarding the city's future," said Jacobs Vice President Asia Sinead Giblin. "This appointment provides us the opportunity to build on that knowledge and experience, to create vibrant communities and places, and help meet Hong Kong's long-term housing, social and economic needs long into the future."

The scope of work includes design review, detailed design, tendering, construction supervision, and associated engineering infrastructure works for roads, bridges, drainage systems, sewerage, waterworks, pumping stations, reservoirs and a common utility tunnel.

The project will be executed in multiple phases and is expected to have first population and business intake in 2031.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

