Major Launch! Fudan University School of Management Unveils the Global MBA Program

SHANGHAI, March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 21, the "Enlightening for Truth, Leading Global Change: Fudan Global MBA Program Launch Event" was held at the Zhengli Campus of School of Management at Fudan University (FDSM).

(PRNewsfoto/Fudan University School of Management)

Fudan University and FDSM leadership attending the event included Kui Su, Director of the International Students Office of Fudan University; Professor Xiongwen Lu, Dean of FDSM; Professor Ming Zheng, Associate Dean of FDSM; Professor Cheng Zhang, Assistant Dean of FDSM; Professor Liyin Jin, Assistant Dean of FDSM; Professor Rong Huang, Assistant Dean of FDSM, and distinguished guests from all sectors. Neng Cao, Director of Fudan MBA Program, presided over the launch event.

Dean Xiongwen Lu delivered a keynote speech titled "From Following to Leading: China's Answer to the Mission of Business Schools."

He noted that for the past 40 years, the discourse and knowledge framework of global management education have been dominated by Western business schools. Looking ahead, Chinese management education should adopt a more open and confident global stance, transitioning from a "knowledge receiver" to a "knowledge constructor," and from an "experience learner" to a "system exporter." By utilizing Chinese business practices, the globalization experience of Chinese enterprises, and Chinese-style management innovation as core content, a new era of management education, one that is diverse, globally-oriented, and leading future business transformation, will begin.

Dean Lu emphasized that the Fudan Global MBA Program marks a milestone for Chinese management thinking, practice and education to participate in the new round of international educational competition and advance the globalization of China's business education. Its core philosophy is to enable young global talents to gain in-depth insights into advanced industries, technologies and business practices in China and Asia, and draw experience and inspiration therefrom. Against the rapid development of the Internet, AI and the Internet of Things, the program will adopt a hybrid online-offline teaching model to expose students to top-tier curricula and research achievements. Through classroom learning, extracurricular practice and cross-cultural interaction, students will not only sharpen their professional skills but also cultivate a global vision and build comprehensive competence integrating theory and practice. More importantly, this will foster broader consensus among all parties and inject new momentum into the global economy. He sincerely invited all sectors of society to join this global cooperation journey and turn this vision into reality together.

Neng Cao, Director of Fudan MBA Program, introduced the detailed curriculum of the Fudan Global MBA Program in a presentation titled "Blossoming: The Global MBA for a New Era."

He stated that the Fudan Global MBA Program aims to cultivate a new generation of global management talent with a deep understanding of Chinese culture, business wisdom, and global governance logic. This will promote the international dissemination of management thoughts with independent intellectual property rights, contributing "Chinese wisdom" to the development of global management science and elevating the voice and influence of Chinese management education on the global stage.

Centering on the "Fudan Global MBA" brand, the program integrates five value pillars: "China & World, Technology & Management, Culture & Business, Digital Intelligence & On-site Experience, and Academy & Industry." Students will have a unique learning experience encompassing educational, experiential, career, cultural and resource value through four distinctive learning scenarios:

Digital Knowledge Learning: Supported by digital technologies, the program integrates and develops core courses covering AI, Chinese industries, Chinese economy and Oriental management. It enables customized and modular learning, breaking the time and physical constraints of traditional classrooms to better suit global and part-time students across regions.

Supported by digital technologies, the program integrates and develops core courses covering AI, Chinese industries, Chinese economy and Oriental management. It enables customized and modular learning, breaking the time and physical constraints of traditional classrooms to better suit global and part-time students across regions. Immersive Industry and Talent Connection: Implementing asynchronous collaboration, digital twin campuses, and VR/AR technology to foster immersive links between students, complemented by offline activities to strengthen intuitive understanding of Chinese business and culture.

Implementing asynchronous collaboration, digital twin campuses, and VR/AR technology to foster immersive links between students, complemented by offline activities to strengthen intuitive understanding of Chinese business and culture. Action Learning for Real-world Problems: Leveraging 20 years of Fudan MBA Action Learning experience, the program focuses on three project types: "Globalizing Chinese Enterprises," "Foreign Enterprises Entering the Chinese Market," and "Business Challenges of Local Enterprises." Students of this program will collaborate closely with Fudan MBA students to solve real business problems, sparking multi-perspective thinking and creating potential career opportunities. For student entrepreneurs, their projects will be included in a pre-admission communication and management process for Practical Achievements from the application stage, enabling precise resource matching to empower their entrepreneurial success.

Leveraging 20 years of Fudan MBA Action Learning experience, the program focuses on three project types: "Globalizing Chinese Enterprises," "Foreign Enterprises Entering the Chinese Market," and "Business Challenges of Local Enterprises." Students of this program will collaborate closely with Fudan MBA students to solve real business problems, sparking multi-perspective thinking and creating potential career opportunities. For student entrepreneurs, their projects will be included in a pre-admission communication and management process for from the application stage, enabling precise resource matching to empower their entrepreneurial success. Lifelong Learning and Career Services: Graduates will enjoy lifelong digital updates for knowledge and career development services, including AI-matched recruitment information for Chinese enterprises overseas and foreign enterprises in China.

Neng Cao noted that the program is primarily designed for international students, featuring a part-time model, English-taught curriculum, and a 2-year duration.

The official Fudan Global MBA logo was also unveiled at the event by the attending leadership.

Since its re-establishment in 1985, FDSM has been rooted in Chinese business practices, engaged with cutting-edge global ideas, and implemented a proactive internationalization strategy of "going global and bringing in". It has established extensive exchanges and partnerships with 116 renowned universities and research institutions across 32 countries and regions, including the United States, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Republic of Korea, and Hong Kong of China.

In 2009, FDSM received EQUIS accreditation from EFMD and successfully completed five-year re-accreditation in 2012, 2017 and 2023. Meanwhile, FDSM earned AACSB accreditation in 2010, followed by five-year re-accreditation in 2015 and 2020, and a six-year re-accreditation in 2025.

In the Financial Times Global EMBA 2025 Rankings, FDSM achieved its highest-ever result, with its programs ranking among the global top tier in overall and category-specific rankings. Four participating programs entered the global top 25, making FDSM the world's only business school with four programs simultaneously ranked in the global top 25. Additionally, Fudan MBA Program remained in the global top 30 in the Financial Times Global MBA 2026 Rankings.

Official Links

Fudan Global MBA Program: https://www.fdsm.fudan.edu.cn/globalmba/index.html

https://www.fdsm.fudan.edu.cn/globalmba/index.html Fudan University School of Management: https://www.fdsm.fudan.edu.cn/en/main.htm

SOURCE Fudan University School of Management