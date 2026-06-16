Make It Easy to Connect Your Switch to a Larger Screen --HAILESI S123E Expands into Global Portable Monitor Markets across the US, Canada, Japan and South Korea, Achieving Top 5 Bestseller Status on Amazon

SHENZHEN, China, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its high quality standards, Japan's consumer electronics market has recently seen a portable monitor from Shenzhen gain increasing attention. The HAILESI S123E portable monitor has ranked among the top 5 best-selling portable monitors on Amazon Japan and holds the No.1 position in the 12.3-inch category. This achievement reflects not only strong sales growth, but also positive recognition of its quality and performance among Japanese users(Data source: Amazon monitor category ranking, June 2026). Good news, this monitor is now available on Amazon in North America, as well as Coupang and Naver in South Korea.

Developed under the concept of "no dock required", the S123E offers a more convenient and flexible connection experience. With just a single Type-C cable, users can directly connect their gaming console to a larger screen, without relying on a traditional dock. One Japanese user commented: "This is one of the most user-friendly external monitors I've used. It's lightweight and easy to carry, so I can use it anytime and anywhere."

In terms of display performance, it features a 12.3-inch screen with a 1920×1280 resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Compared to conventional 16:9 displays, it provides a larger viewing area, helping improve productivity for work and study. With 100% sRGB color gamut, 300 nits of brightness, and HDR support, it delivers natural and immersive visual performance across various use cases.

Touch functionality is another key highlight. The S123E adopts a fully laminated touch panel and supports AES 1.0/2.0 styluses, enabling precise input and smooth interaction, suitable for note-taking, drawing, and other creative tasks. With OTG support, users can also connect a keyboard and mouse directly, making it easy to set up a mobile workstation.

Built-in dual speakers support everyday audio and video needs, making it suitable for a wide range of scenarios including gaming, work, study, and in-vehicle use.

About HAILESI

HAILESI is a technology brand specializing in display devices, with in-house R&D capabilities and a global presence. Focusing on user experience and ease of use, the company is committed to providing high-quality visual experiences and reliable services to customers worldwide.

For more details, please visit: www.hailesi.net

SOURCE HAILESI