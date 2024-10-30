KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in April 2024, Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo are pleased to enter a strategic codeshare partnership that aims to boost connectivity and elevate the traveller experience across its key hubs within Malaysia and India.

Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo Cement Codeshare Partnership for Enhanced Connectivity Between Two Key Tourism Markets

Through this partnership, Malaysia Airlines customers will gain wider access to destinations within India, as the airline's flight code "MH" will be added to seven (7) domestic destinations in India, including Kolkata, Varanasi, Patna, Tiruchirappalli, Goa, Bhubaneswar, and Visakhapatnam. This complements the airline's current direct routes to 10 key hubs in India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Trivandrum and Kolkata.

Meanwhile, IndiGo's "6E" flight code will be added to Malaysia Airlines domestic flights from its main hub at KL International Airport Terminal 1 to destinations including Penang, Langkawi, Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching; allowing holiday goers added travel options to explore the beauty of Malaysia.

Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group, said, "We are delighted to embark on this codeshare partnership with IndiGo, recognising the tremendous potential of the Indian market for both leisure and business travel. This collaboration allows us to offer Malaysia Airlines customers greater access to India's rich cultural and economic landscape, while warmly welcoming IndiGo passengers to experience the unique charm of Malaysian Hospitality. This strategic partnership reflects our mutual commitment to boosting tourism growth between our nations, especially with the visa-free entry for tourists between the two countries. Our goal is to provide more travel options, enhanced connectivity, and a seamless travel experience for our valued customers."

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, "It is indeed a delightful moment for us at IndiGo to formalise this codeshare partnership with Malaysia Airlines. This strategic alliance is a testament to our commitment to bridging the skies between India and Malaysia, unlocking unparalleled connectivity and convenience for our customers in both the countries. The partnership will offer increased accessibility, to explore the unique and enriching experience that the country has to offer. This collaboration not only expands travel options for our customers, but also strengthens the cultural and economic ties between the two nations. At IndiGo, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide hassle-free travel experiences, and this collaboration underscores our dedication to that promise."

Visit the official Malaysia Airlines website at www.malaysiaairlines.com for more information and to book your flights.

-ENDS-

About Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering the best way to fly to, from and around Malaysia through its premium and full-service offerings. Malaysia Airlines carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Malaysia's diverse richness. As the nation's flag bearer, it embodies the incredible diversity of Malaysia: capturing its rich traditions, cultures and cuisines via its inimitable Malaysian Hospitality across all customer touch points.

Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), a global aviation organisation that comprises of different aviation business and lifestyle travel solution portfolios aimed at serving global air travel needs. The airline is committed to facilitating safe and seamless travels by placing safety and hygiene as the anchor across all end-to-end consumer touchpoints in line with its MHFlySafe initiative. Via its alliance with oneworld®, Malaysia Airlines offers superior connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories across the globe. For more information, please visit www.malaysiaairlines.com and download the Malaysia Airlines app to get the latest promotions conveniently at your fingertips.

About IndiGo

IndiGo is amongst the fastest-growing low-cost carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are affordable, flights that are on time, and provide a courteous and hassle-free travel experience across its unparalleled network. With its fleet of 370+ aircraft, the airline is operating around 2100 daily flights and connecting 85+ domestic destinations and 30+ international destinations. India by IndiGo! For more information, please visit http://www.goindigo.in/ or download our mobile app. You can also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

