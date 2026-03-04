SINGAPORE, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Airlines has premiered its latest film for China and key global markets, "Thousand-Mile Horse: Journeying Together in the Year of the Horse." The film marks both the arrival of the Lunar New Year and a milestone in the airline's continued growth trajectory in China.

Malaysia Airlines Debuts “Thousand-Mile Horse: Journeying Together in the Year of the Horse” Film, Marking Continued Momentum in China Speed Speed

More than a seasonal campaign, the film reflects Malaysia Airlines' strengthened long-term commitment to the China market - reinforcing both inbound and outbound flows between China and Malaysia. This commitment is evident as the carrier accelerates network expansion, restores strategic gateways, and reinforces Kuala Lumpur's role as a leading transit hub connecting China to ASEAN, Australia, and beyond. In January 2026, the airline marked its return to Chengdu with daily non-stop services, expanding its Greater China network to seven gateways including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Hong Kong and Taipei. In 2025, the airline carried 860,000 passengers between China and Malaysia and operated 52x weekly flights across its Greater China network — underscoring its continued investment in keeping people, cultures and opportunities connected through travel.

Bryan Foong, Chief Executive Officer of Airline Business from Malaysia Aviation Group, said: "China remains one of our most important and dynamic markets. We are deepening our presence, rebuilding key gateways, and investing in meaningful engagement with Chinese travellers. 'Thousand-Mile Horse' reflects not the symbolism to the new Lunar Year but our long-term ambition to grow with this market, strengthen connectivity, and deliver memorable journeys for guests travelling between China, Malaysia, and the wider region."



About the Film

Timed for the Year of the Horse, the film draws on the enduring concept in Chinese literature of the "Thousand-Mile Horse" - a symbol of endurance, strength and forward momentum. Within the context of Malaysia Airlines' China strategy, this signals not only aspiration, but acceleration - a confident stride into new phase of expansion and strengthened market presence.

The film opens with a child's simple question: "What is a Thousand-Mile Horse — and what does it mean?" As two young brothers try to make sense of the mythical creature through the everyday rhythms of home, the meaning unfolding in small moments of curiosity, building to a pivotal airport scene where the child points to a Malaysia Airlines aircraft and declares, "I've found it — the Thousand-Mile Horse is here." The narrative reflects a purposeful discovery, mirroring the airline's own trajectory as it advances its growth ambitions in China.

Reinforcing the "Time For" Campaign, Spotlighting Malaysian Hospitality

The film highlights the airline's "Time For" global campaign, which encourages travellers to rediscover meaningful journeys, alongside its commercial content series "Elevating Moments, One Journey at a Time." Together, these content spotlight Malaysia Airlines' focus on delivering warm, thoughtful travel experiences anchored in Malaysian Hospitality.

Onboard, this takes shape through attentive care, small gestures for families such as the Kids' Activity Pack, and a full-service experience designed around comfort, cuisine, and human connection. Malaysian Hospitality also extends beyond a single moment, reflecting the end-to-end full-service experience that blends comfort, care, and culinary excellence.

As the Year of the Horse symbolises speed and endurance, Malaysia Airlines enters 2026 with renewed momentum, building capacity responsibly, strengthening commercial foundations, and advancing its ambition to grow sustainably across Greater China.

The "Thousand-Mile Horse" therefore stands not merely as a symbolic film, but as a signal of forward momentum, a marker of Malaysia Airlines' confident return, expanding footprint, and long-term commitment to the China market.

About Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering the best way to fly to, from and around Malaysia through its premium and full-service offerings. Malaysia Airlines carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Malaysia's diverse richness. As the nation's flag bearer, it embodies the incredible diversity of Malaysia; capturing its rich traditions, cultures and cuisines via its inimitable Malaysian Hospitality across all customer touch points.

Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), a global aviation organisation that comprises of different aviation business and lifestyle travel solution portfolios aimed at serving global air travel needs. The airline is committed to facilitating safe and seamless travels by placing safety and hygiene as the anchor across all end-to-end consumer touchpoints in line with its MHFlySafe initiative. Via its alliance with oneworld®, Malaysia Airlines offers superior connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories across the globe. For more information, please visit www.malaysiaairlines.com and download the Malaysia Airlines app to get the latest promotions conveniently at your fingertips.

Issued by Group Communications, Malaysia Aviation Group.

SOURCE Malaysia Airlines