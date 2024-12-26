KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Airlines has earned the coveted Four Star Major Airline 2025 status by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), based entirely on neutral, third-party passenger feedback gathered through APEX's partnership with TripIt® from Concur®. Over 600 airlines worldwide were rated using more than one million PNR-verified flight reviews, placing Malaysia Airlines among the top 8% of airlines globally. As one of only 50 airlines globally to achieve the APEX Four Star status, Malaysia Airlines continues to set a benchmark for exceptional service, ensuring its initiatives are aligned with global industry standards.

Malaysia Airlines Earns Global Recognition as APEX Four Star Major Airline; Ranked Among Top 10 Best Airlines in the World

Malaysia Airlines was also ranked among the Top 10 Best Airlines in the World and secured 6th place for Best Airlines for Food at the recent Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards 2024. Voted by readers based on their personal experiences, these accolades are a testament to Malaysia Airlines' continuous dedication to elevating its service and onboard offerings.

Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said, "Being awarded the APEX Four Star Major Airline 2025 status and voted among the Top 10 Best Airlines in the World and Best Airlines for Food reaffirms our unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest levels of service and quality in our offerings and the trust our consumers have to our brand. This achievement would not have been possible without the relentless dedication of our team members who ensure that every aspect and detail of our service delivery is in line with the essence of our Malaysian Hospitality. It has been our mission to continually raise the bar and ensuring we curate travel experiences that go beyond expectations, blending world-class service with the rich cultural heritage of Malaysia. We thank our customers for their continued trust in Malaysia Airlines."

Continuing efforts to enhance its end-to-end customer experience for airlines under the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), an innovative support options were introduced earlier this year, including the Live Chat feature on Malaysia Airlines and Firefly's website, reducing reliance on traditional voice channels. In addition, Malaysia Airlines offers exclusive services for Enrich Platinum and Gold members via a dedicated Premier Line, with enhanced customer relationship management (CRM) systems that equip agents with a 360 view of customer interactions to ensure first-contact resolution. This customer-centric approach has significantly improved satisfaction, earning the airline the Gold Award for Best Customer Experience in Contact Centre at the Industry Excellence Awards 2024, as well as the Digital Excellence Award in the IT Users Customer Experience category at the PIKOM Digital Excellence Awards.

Building on this momentum, the airline also earned the coveted title of Malaysia Brand Experience of the Year (Aviation) and Malaysia Customer Experience of the Year (Airline) at the Asian Experience Awards 2024 in October.

Malaysia Airlines has since introduced many initiatives to elevate its onboard experience, including special giveaways for young travellers, refreshed amenity kits, and improved soft furnishings such as larger blankets and redesigned duvets and mattress covers. Last year, the airline was the first and only airline to introduce unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi to all passengers travelling on selected widebody aircraft, regardless of cabin class or loyalty tier. Building on this success, the airline will activate the Wi-Fi connectivity on the 737-8 aircraft by the end of 2024, extending the complimentary and unlimited Wi-Fi service to all passengers travelling on the aircraft. The airline currently owns a fleet of four (4) 737-8 aircraft.

With these exciting enhancements, the airline reaffirms its position as a leading choice for travellers seeking both exceptional service and authentic experiences in the skies.

About Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering the best way to fly to, from and around Malaysia through its premium and full-service offerings. Malaysia Airlines carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Malaysia's diverse richness. As the nation's flag bearer, it embodies the incredible diversity of Malaysia; capturing its rich traditions, cultures and cuisines via its inimitable Malaysian Hospitality across all customer touch points.

Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), a global aviation organisation that comprises of different aviation business and lifestyle travel solution portfolios aimed at serving global air travel needs. The airline is committed to facilitating safe and seamless travels by placing safety and hygiene as the anchor across all end-to-end consumer touchpoints in line with its MHFlySafe initiative. Via its alliance with oneworld®, Malaysia Airlines offers superior connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories across the globe. For more information, please visit www.malaysiaairlines.com and download the Malaysia Airlines app to get the latest promotions conveniently at your fingertips.

