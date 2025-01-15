KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Airlines is starting the new year with the launch of its global "Time For" signature marketing campaign, inviting travellers worldwide to embrace the joy of discovery and make 2025 a year of memorable journeys. Through this campaign, Malaysia Airlines will also strategically position Malaysia on the global stage with activations such as tram wraps in Melbourne and taxi and bus branding in the United Kingdom. These efforts align with "Visit Malaysia 2026", reinforcing the country as the ultimate gateway to Asia and beyond.

Malaysia Airlines Launches Global “Time For” marketing campaign Connecting Travellers to Over 60 Destinations

In conjunction with the launch of this "Time For" marketing campaign, Malaysia Airlines is offering an exclusive global sale with fares starting from HKD 1,670 to over 60 destinations. The sale is available from today until 22 January 2025. Passengers can enjoy enhanced in-flight services with personalised onboard dining with its "Chef on Call" menu, premium amenity kits as well as the recently launched MH Young Explorers Club (available on departures from KLIA only) to cater for families with young travellers. This includes dedicated priority check-in counters and family boarding privileges whilst young travellers can enjoy specially curated kids' menus and in-flight kids' activity pack to keep them entertained.

Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group, said, "Our "Time For" marketing campaign is more than just a celebration of travel; it's an invitation for the world to discover Malaysia and connect to the best of Asia and beyond. Malaysia Airlines is committed to positioning Malaysia as the ultimate gateway to this vibrant region while showcasing the warmth and diversity of our culture. With curated offerings such as our Best of Asia and Chef-on-Call menus and thoughtfully designed in-flight experiences, we're setting a new standard for memorable journeys that truly embody Malaysian Hospitality. There's never been a better time to travel with Malaysia Airlines."

As part of this exciting offer, travellers can enjoy all-in return Economy Class fares starting from HKD1,670, while Business Class fares can be enjoyed from HKD7,960. This sale spans multiple regions, offering exceptional value on flights to some of the world's most sought-after destinations. Immerse yourself in the vibrant cultural tapestry of Kuala Lumpur, the serene beauty of Kota Kinabalu's towering mountains, the bustling streets of Singapore, and the charming colonial essence of Colombo. Discover the enchanting landscapes and scenic wonders of Auckland. It's the perfect time to embark on a memorable journey with Malaysia Airlines, where familiar horizons meet exciting new adventures.

Destination

(from Hongkong) Business Class All-in return

from (HKD) Economy Class All-in return

from (HKD) Kuala Lumpur 7,960 1,670 Penang 9,070 1,860 Langkawi 11,380 3,080 Kota Kinabalu 13,260 3,610 Singapore 14,460 1,810 Bali 14,110 2,870 Colombo 15,620 3,870 Auckland 33,450 6,580 Perth 28,030 5,540 Paris 23,200 6,150

In addition to these discounted fares, passengers can also take advantage of ancillary promotions, including up to 10% off on seat selections, the Value Bundle (which includes a standard seat and 10kg extra baggage), the Premium Bundle (which features an extra legroom seat and KLIA Terminal 1 Golden Lounge access), and the MH Traveller's Trio package (which combines a standard seat, 10kg extra baggage, and KLIA Terminal 1 Golden Lounge access). This is the perfect opportunity to kickstart your 2025 travel plans with incredible savings and benefits, while exploring the world's most beautiful and exciting destinations.

Make 2025 a year of discovery and create timeless memories with Malaysia Airlines. For more information and to book your next holiday, visit the official Malaysia Airlines website at www.malaysiaairlines.com or mobile app to get the latest information and promotions conveniently at your fingertips anytime and anywhere.

About Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering the best way to fly to, from and around Malaysia through its premium and full-service offerings. Malaysia Airlines carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Malaysia's diverse richness. As the nation's flag bearer, it embodies the incredible diversity of Malaysia; capturing its rich traditions, cultures and cuisines via its inimitable Malaysian Hospitality across all customer touch points.

Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), a global aviation organisation that comprises of different aviation business and lifestyle travel solution portfolios aimed at serving global air travel needs. The airline is committed to facilitating safe and seamless travels by placing safety and hygiene as the anchor across all end-to-end consumer touchpoints in line with its MHFlySafe initiative. Via its alliance with oneworld®, Malaysia Airlines offers superior connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories across the globe. For more information, please visit www.malaysiaairlines.com and download the Malaysia Airlines app to get the latest promotions conveniently at your fingertips.

