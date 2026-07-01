Malaysia Gifts Fair 2026 Opens Its Biggest Edition Yet -- Redefining Sustainable Gifting for a Better Tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th Malaysia Gifts Fair officially opens its doors today at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, marking the largest and most ambitious edition in the fair's history.

Organised by the Malaysian Gifts & Premium Association (MGPA) and proudly endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), Malaysia Gifts Fair 2026 arrives under the theme "Redefining Sustainable Gifting for a Better Tomorrow" — a declaration of the industry's commitment to purposeful, responsible, and forward-looking gifting practices.

Malaysia Gifts Fair 2026 Official Opening

For the first time, the fair expands to four full exhibition halls at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre — Hall 1 through Hall 4 — running from 30 June to 2 July 2026, daily from 10 AM to 6 PM. This expansion reflects the remarkable growth of the platform and the industry's growing confidence in what Malaysia Gifts Fair represents. The fair is expected to welcome over 16,000 trade professionals across three days, including corporate buyers, procurement teams, gift agents, and industry leaders from across the region.

This edition brings together 400+ booths showcasing 50,000+ products across 10 major product categories — from sustainable products and customised apparel, to innovative gadgets, stylish bags, trophies, printing machinery, and packaging solutions.

This year also features participation of the handicraft industry alongside international exhibitors from Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, France, and Uzbekistan, further completing the supply chain of the gifting industry and enhancing the diversity of the showcase.

Malaysia Gifts Fair 2026 also marks a historic achievement — the fair has been awarded the Asia Records certification as The Largest Gifts & Premium Fair in Asia, recognising its scale, influence, and standing as a defining event in Asia's gifting and premium trade landscape.

"The global business landscape is shifting. ESG compliance is no longer a corporate aspiration — it is a global standard. Technology and AI are reshaping how business is done. And across industries, decision-makers are under growing pressure to source smarter, faster, and with greater accountability," said MGPA President, Mr. Ivan Loo.

"Malaysia Gifts Fair 2026, themed 'Redefining Sustainable Gifting for a Better Tomorrow,' reflects exactly where the industry must go. It is our commitment — as an association and as an industry — to align gifting with purpose, to embrace innovation with responsibility, and to ensure that Malaysia remains at the forefront of the regional gifting trade," he added.

Organising Chairman Mr. Alex Chai highlighted the significance of this year's expansion. "This year, we are proud to present the largest edition of Malaysia Gifts Fair to date. The expansion to four full exhibition halls is a milestone that reflects the remarkable growth of this platform and the industry's confidence in what Malaysia Gifts Fair represents — more space, more exhibitors, more connections."

He added, "Malaysia Gifts Fair was officially recognised by the Asia Book of Records. This achievement is not only a recognition of the fair's scale and industry impact, but also a shared success made possible by every exhibitor, buyer, partner, and supporter who has journeyed with us over the years. We sincerely thank everyone for their continuous support in elevating Malaysia's gifting industry to greater heights."

Aligning with the spirit of Visit Malaysia Year 2026, Malaysia Gifts Fair 2026 contributes meaningfully to Malaysia's position as a premier business tourism destination — drawing international industry professionals to our shores and showcasing the best of what Malaysia's gifts and premium trade has to offer.

Malaysia Gifts Fair 2026 is open to all trade professionals from 30 June to 2 July 2026 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Hall 1 – Hall 4, from 10 AM to 6 PM daily. Business visitors may register at malaysiagiftsfair.com.my/visitor.

For more information, please visit: www.malaysiagiftsfair.com.my

SOURCE Malaysian Gifts & Premium Association (MGPA)