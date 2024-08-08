MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL (MHTC) CONTINUES TO ENHANCE AND ELEVATE THEIR "EXPERIENCE MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE (EMH) STORIES" SERIES WITH EPISODE 3

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) continues their ongoing efforts to enhance and elevate their "Experience Malaysia Healthcare (EMH) Stories" with the third episode featuring Prof. Dato Sri Dr. Alwi Mohamed Yunus from Institut Jantung Negara (IJN). In this episode, Dr. Alwi shares with viewers his inspiring journey as a cardiac surgeon and his invaluable insights on cultivating the next generation of heart surgeons and cardiology experts. Reflecting on his career, Dr. Alwi states "It's less important how many operations you do, it's more important how many surgeons you have trained...I won't be as proud of how many cases I did as I would be of how many surgeons I trained."

The Experience Malaysia Healthcare (EMH) Stories series is designed to provide an intimate and inspiring glimpse into the diverse and impactful stories within Malaysia's healthcare travel ecosystem. The series aims to demonstrate the expertise and specialization within Malaysia's healthcare system, build the reputation and credibility of Malaysia's healthcare services, and increase awareness and visibility of the Malaysia Healthcare brand.

In addition, the series will spotlight patient treatment success stories, illustrating the life-changing impact of Malaysia's healthcare services. From overcoming life-threatening illnesses to regaining quality of life, these stories reveal the dedication, compassion, and advanced care provided by Malaysia's healthcare professionals. Viewers will hear firsthand how patients have been given a second chance at life, showcasing the transformative effects of Malaysia's healthcare system.

MHTC remains committed to positioning Malaysia as the premier global healthcare destination and in facilitating public and private entities for healthcare travel development. Through initiatives like the EMH Stories series, MHTC seeks to augment and coordinate healthcare with clinical offerings and tourism experiences.

Watch episode 3 of EMH Stories here: https://youtu.be/amDqfJBmmEk?si=YDdVJ9lDuC87YNZd

About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), founded in 2009 and operating under the purview of Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is tasked with developing and nurturing the "Malaysia Healthcare" brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates and promotes Malaysia's healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and establishing valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. Working with 92 private hospitals across Malaysia, MHTC aims to elevate the healthcare travel industry through an active ecosystem, a robust "Malaysia Healthcare" brand, and strategic market initiatives. The "Malaysia Healthcare" brand aspires to position Malaysia as the premier global healthcare destination. As a significant export service, Malaysia's healthcare travel industry plays a vital role in the nation's economy.

SOURCE Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council