OMANI PATIENTS GAIN DIRECT ACCESS TO MALAYSIAN MEDICAL SPECIALISTS THROUGH WEEK-LONG HEALTHCARE ACTIVATION

SEEB, Oman, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Healthcare Week opens at City Centre Mall, Seeb, marking the first major Middle East activation under the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026. The week-long programme connects Omani patients with Malaysian medical specialists through public exhibitions, clinical consultations and professional exchange, demonstrating Malaysia's "Healing Meets Hospitality" approach to international healthcare.

The initiative runs through 5 November in partnership with the Embassy of Malaysia in Oman. IHH Healthcare Group leads the Malaysian delegation, joined by Prince Court Medical Centre, Alpha IVF & Women Specialists, and PERKESO Rehabilitation Centre. Also participating alongside Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is Tourism Malaysia Dubai Office to coordinate patient facilitation and travel logistics, in conjunction with the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026 and Visit Malaysia 2026.

The programme includes two components:

City Centre Mall Exhibition (29 October – 2 November): a public-facing showcase of Malaysia's hospitals, services and specialties, combining interactive booths, live Q&A with clinicians and consumer-focused materials.

Oman World Cancer Congress, Summit & Exhibition 2025 (3–5 November): Malaysian hospital representatives engage with oncology professionals across the Middle East region to explore clinical collaboration, knowledge transfer and patient referral pathways.

Beyond clinical capabilities, Malaysian hospitals provide services designed specifically for Middle Eastern patients: halal-certified food across all facilities, Arabic-speaking care coordinators, family accommodation within hospital complexes and culturally-informed care protocols that respect patient privacy and religious practices, distinguishing Malaysia's healthcare model and reflecting the service standards coordinated across all MYMT 2026 activities.

"Malaysia Healthcare Week Oman demonstrates what MYMT 2026 represents, a unified national commitment to delivering medical excellence within a care environment designed around patient needs," said Suriaghandi Suppiah, Chief Executive Officer of MHTC. "Omani patients receive not just treatment but a complete care experience that acknowledges their cultural values, family structures and personal preferences. This week gives them direct access to our specialists while building the professional relationships that enable ongoing collaboration between our healthcare systems."

MHTC will conclude its Middle East activation at the Best of Malaysia Showcase in Doha, Qatar on 6 November 2025. Organised by the Embassy of Malaysia in Qatar and supported by MHTC's strategic partner, REXPO, the event will serve as a key platform to highlight Malaysia's world-class healthcare offerings. The consecutive Oman and Qatar engagements establish consistent regional presence throughout the MYMT 2026 campaign period and reinforce Malaysia's commitment to the Middle East healthcare market.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Mohamad Shahizam Fauzi

Head, Communications

+603 8776 6168

[email protected]

Siti Hamidah Mohd Najib

Senior Executive, Communications

+603 8776 6168

[email protected]

About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), established in 2009 under the purview of the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is entrusted with developing and nurturing the "Malaysia Healthcare" brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates, and promotes Malaysia's healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and building valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. With 80 member hospitals nationwide, MHTC continues to elevate the healthcare travel ecosystem through strong branding, seamless patient experiences, and strategic market initiatives. In line with these efforts, MHTC is spearheading the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026, the nation's first dedicated year to celebrate and advance healthcare travel. MYMT 2026 serves as a milestone initiative to showcase Malaysia's world-class healthcare offerings, strengthen its position as the premier global healthcare destination, and highlight the industry's significant contribution to the national economy.

More information can be found at https://www.mhtc.org.my/.

SOURCE Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council