MALAYSIA PAVILION AT COP30: DRIVING GLOBAL CLIMATE ACTION THROUGH ECOSYSTEMS, RESILIENCE, AND INNOVATION

BELÉM, Brazil, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As nations gather in Belém for COP30, the Malaysia Pavilion, themed "Climate Action Now: Net Zero Pathways Unlocked," concluded its first week as a vibrant hub for global climate dialogue and collaboration.

MALAYSIA REMAINS COMMITTED TO ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATIVE SOLUTIONS FOR A SUSTAINABLE AND INCLUSIVE FUTURE

Over the six days, the Pavilion hosted 17 sessions featuring 78 speakers from government, industry, academia, and civil society, drawing over 580 participants in person and online, including 319 international delegates. Discussions spanned five key themes: Safeguarding Our Ecosystems, Adaptation in Action, Anchored in Resilience, Synergy in Sustainability, and Connecting Green Markets, reaffirming Malaysia's commitment to advancing credible, inclusive net-zero pathways.

In her opening address officiating the Pavilion, Datuk Nor Yahati binti Awang, Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), said, "As the world gathers here in Belém, Brazil, Malaysia is poised to step forward and showcase its leadership, progress, and partnerships on this global stage. Over the course of two weeks, our Pavilion at COP30 will feature 20 impactful sessions, reflecting the collective voice of Malaysia's climate ecosystem. Our programmes will be anchored on five thematic pillars, each addressing a critical dimension of climate ambition. These themes embody Malaysia's progress that reflect our unity, resilience, and shared determination to strengthen regional cooperation on climate action."

Building South–South Alliances for Nature and Net Zero

The Pavilion opened with a high-level dialogue, "Global Mutirão in Practice: Brazil's Presidency and Malaysia's Ambition", co-hosted by PEMANDU Associates and EloGroup. The session examined the alignment between Brazil's Belém Action Agenda and Malaysia's climate ambitions, as outlined in the National Climate Change Policy 2.0, the forthcoming Climate Change Bill, and the 2050 Net Zero target.

As both Malaysia and Brazil move from ambition to delivery, the session underscored the importance of building on shared challenges and opportunities in climate governance and stewardship. It highlighted the need to strengthen South-South leadership and elevate examples of South-South knowledge exchange, enabling countries to learn from one another's strategies and adapt them effectively to local contexts.

Safeguarding Our Ecosystems: Science, Faith, And Finance United For The Environment

Led by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UN SDSN), the "Science Panel for Borneo: Safeguarding Borneo's Biodiversity for Sustainable Future" brought together representatives from the Science Panel for the Amazon (SPA), Science Panel for Borneo (SPB), and Science Panel for Congo (SPC) to exchange insights and best practices essential for advancing effective nature-based solutions across these globally significant biomes.

Subsequently, the Malaysia Forest Fund (MFF) led a discussion on the importance of financing mechanisms that value ecosystem services beyond carbon. These sessions called for a shift in mindset, moving from viewing forests merely as resources for extraction to recognising them as regenerative assets that, when carefully nourished, can generate long-term sustainable revenue. Speakers also emphasized the importance of continuous collaboration among scientific communities to adapt and deliver evidence-based solutions that empower governments with the knowledge required for effective and impactful implementation. In addition, a presentation by Lembaga Zakat Selangor demonstrated how faith-based initiatives can bridge spirituality and sustainability through agro-economy and disaster recovery initiatives.

Adaptation In Action: Smart Cities, Industries, And Communities Driving Resilience

Focusing on urban resilience and technological innovation, URBANICE Malaysia led "AI for Urban Resilience: Connecting Technology, Cities and People," demonstrating how Artificial Intelligence enhances city planning, early warning systems, and inclusive development. Graced by experts from the International Climate Development Institute (ICDI), Universiti Malaya, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), CarbonCare InnoLab (CCIL), and ICLEI South Asia, the session reflected that technology must strengthen, not divide the communities.

Recognising that each city has unique traits shaped by its people, education levels, and economic realities, panellists stressed the importance of bridging the gap between AI and the communities it aims to support. While AI can provide valuable insights, humans need to be equipped with the skills and understanding to interpret and act on this information. This people-centred approach ensures that AI complements local contexts and empowers communities, rather than leaving them behind.

In a session on "Just Energy Futures from the Ground Up," ENACT and the Sabah RE2 Consortium showcased public–civic partnerships driving a just energy transition. The panelists highlighted the importance of resilience, such as the Mutirão ethos, which is akin to the spirit of gotong-royong, as it begins within communities. Meanwhile, a fireside chat with Pos Malaysia and Yinson Holdings showcased industry decarbonisation practices that turn climate ambition towards commercial opportunities.

Anchoring Resilience: Tourism, Energy, And Supply Chains For A Nature-Positive Future

With conversations centred on resilience, discussions explored how sustainable tourism and responsible industry can balance growth with biodiversity protection and community well-being. The session "Future-Proofing Industries", anchored by TNB, emphasises how ESG integration and SME empowerment in their supply chains strengthen regional resilience and align with the ASEAN Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance.

In a keynote address during a session on "Sustainable Tourism: Balancing Growth & Conservation," Datuk Nor Yahati binti Awang highlighted that "Communities must be at the heart of nature-positive tourism. Indigenous and local communities are not stakeholders to be consulted after plans are made. If we are serious about sustainable tourism, we must be serious about equity. We must ensure that the benefits of tourism are shared with those who protect and steward natural and cultural resources. We must build partnerships that empower, not exploit."

The session also showcased the Langkawi UNESCO Global Geopark and the Malim Gunung Perhutanan Initiative. Panellists emphasised the need to treat nature as a stakeholder, calling for policymakers and ecological experts to listen more closely to communities and to integrate non-human actors into conservation planning. They also agreed that ecotourism must move beyond economic gains and prioritise conservation, grounded in a deep understanding of local geography, wildlife, and landscapes.

In addition, Sarawak State showcased its policy commitments and regional cooperation towards becoming the "Battery of ASEAN" and promoting exports of low-carbon energy solutions – all while balancing the preservation of one of the world's oldest rainforests in Borneo.

Synergy in Sustainability: Integrating Innovation and Nature to Power a Sustainable Future

As Malaysia accelerates its energy transition journey, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB)'s session on "Global Lessons to Accelerate Malaysia's Energy Roadmap" highlighted progress under the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR). This session was supported by partners such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA), the World Economic Forum (WEF), and the Energy Transition Commission (ETC).

Ir. Mahathir Nor Ismail, Chief Distribution Network Officer of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), emphasized TNB's commitment to strengthening Malaysia's national grid to ensure it remains resilient, flexible, and ready for higher integration of renewable energy. As ASEAN's need for secure, sustainable, and interconnected clean energy systems rises, TNB continues to advance a responsible energy transition by collaborating with regional partners to support the development of the ASEAN Power Grid (APG). He highlighted the Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project (LTMS-PIP) as a model that demonstrates the practicality of cross-border power exchange. Through close cooperation with utilities, regulators, and government agencies, TNB is helping to deepen regional electricity trade and enable a more interconnected regional power system. These efforts reflect ASEAN's readiness to move from planning to implementation and signal growing confidence among global partners in the region's pathway toward a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable energy future.

Meanwhile, the panel discussion "Energy Sector's Role in Nature-Positive" led by experts from Ipieca, PACOS Trust, Equitable Origin, Nature Positive Initiative, and AXIA Energia focused on what it takes to define a nature-positive energy project, one that generates clean power and restores economics, safeguards biodiversity, and uplifts local people. A session by IETA to present its latest white paper on Private Sector Perspectives on Effective Carbon Pricing and Markets in Malaysia also highlighted lessons from various carbon pricing mechanisms and key considerations for the development of Malaysia's carbon markets from a private sector perspective.

Connecting Green Markets: Finance, Equity, And Driving A Just Transition

Concluding the week, discussions highlighted finance and trade as drivers of inclusive climate action. The session, "Carbon Pricing Unpacked", brought together leaders and experts from Malaysia, the UK, Singapore, and Australia to unpack how carbon pricing can be designed, implemented, and harmonised to accelerate decarbonization while enabling equitable growth. From policy pathways to market mechanisms, this session uncovered how carbon pricing mechanisms unlock new flows of capital, accelerate low-carbon investments, and bridge the financing gap for climate action.

The discussion on "Accelerating Sustainable and Climate Resilience in Health Systems" highlighted the critical need for a "zero regrets" approach in adapting healthcare to climate change. During this session, panellists shared successful local initiatives, including Malaysia's National Adaptation Plan (MyNAP), Green Hospital Initiatives, and the National Environmental Health Action Plan (NEHAP), alongside global frameworks such as the WHO-led ATACH and efforts under the Belém Health Action Plan, drawing on insights from innovative financing models. The session emphasised the need for honest engagement with local communities to understand on-the-ground challenges and gaps in existing measures. This local insight is crucial for shaping climate-resilient health systems guided by a "zero regrets" approach that safeguards vulnerable populations while simultaneously reducing emissions. Meanwhile, the panel discussion on "Leveraging Multilateral Climate Funds and the Bioeconomy to Reduce Inequality" highlighted that multilateral climate funds (MCFs) should be reimagined as a tool of distributive justice that reduces emissions, narrows inequality gaps, strengthens social protection, and ensures climate finance reaches the communities that need it most.

Collectively, the Pavilion's sessions for the first week conveyed a defining message: that the transition to net zero must be market-driven yet people-centred, mobilizing finance, safeguarding equity and enabling collaboration across borders.

At COP30, the Malaysia Pavilion brings together key national and international stakeholders, including Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UN SDSN), Pos Malaysia, Yinson Holdings Berhad, Sunway Centre for Planetary Health, Amanah Lestari Alam (ALAM), a subsidiary under Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad (BPMB), Suruhanjaya Perkhidmatan Air Negara (SPAN), Air Selangor, the World Bank, and Universiti Malaya.

The Malaysia Pavilion at COP30 is spearheaded by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), in collaboration with its implementing agency, the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), and supported by leading national partners, including Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Maybank.

For more information regarding the Malaysian Pavilion at COP30, visit https://malaysiapavilion-cop.com/

SOURCE MINISTRY OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY (NRES)