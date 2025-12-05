MALAYSIA REMAINS COMMITTED TO ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATIVE SOLUTIONS FOR A SUSTAINABLE AND INCLUSIVE FUTURE

BELÉM, Brazil, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysia Pavilion concluded its participation at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, reaffirming the nation's commitment to accelerate transformative solutions for a sustainable and inclusive future. Over the two weeks, the Pavilion served as a vibrant hub for meaningful knowledge exchange across five critical topics, each solidifying Malaysia's leadership in sustainability, positioning the nation as a biodiversity champion, and encouraging sustained momentum beyond COP30.

Malaysia Pavilion Closing Ceremony & Closing Speech - The Hon. Dato’ Sri Huang Tiong Sii, Deputy Minister, Natural Resources

Throughout the 10 day program from 10th until 21st November 2025, the Malaysia Pavilion hosted 25 sessions featuring speakers from local and global government, industry, academia, and civil society, drawing over 1,100 participants in person and online, and more than 5,000 visitors to the pavilion to learn more about the Malaysian culture as well as the nation's initiatives in climate action.

Centred on five key thematic pillars, Restoring Rainforests, Rivers, and Reefs; Energy Transition Pathways for Developing Nations; Climate Justice in the Global South; Future-Proofing Water, Food Systems, and Industry; and Unlocking Finance for Net Zero, the Pavilion fostered impactful discussions on Malaysia's holistic and inclusive approach to sustainability. These dialogues reflected the nation's commitment to bridging policy, innovation, and community action, ensuring that every conversation can be translated into actionable pathways towards net zero.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), YB Dato' Sri Huang Tiong Sii, said, "This year's Pavilion, themed Climate Action Now: Net Zero Pathways Unlocked, truly represents Malaysia's evolution from ambition to implementation. Even as some parts of the world begin to waver in their climate commitments, Malaysia remains resolute in pushing forward our agenda for a sustainable, just, and resilient future. We believe that genuine progress requires persistence, and we will continue to act decisively, guided by science, strengthened by partnerships, and driven by our shared responsibility to the planet and future generations."

Meanwhile, the Malaysia Pavilion explored intergenerational leadership through a panel of youths where young leaders took the stage to highlight how their generation is shaping climate governance as rights-holders and partners in co-creating solutions with policymakers and institutions. The "Youth on the Brink: Shaping the Future of Sustainable Change" session concluded with breakout groups that allowed attendees to exchange insights and expectations on COP30, underscoring the value of inclusive engagement in shaping climate outcomes.

COP30 in Belém delivered a package of decisions that shifted the global climate agenda toward implementation, equity, and resilience, while revealing persistent gaps in global mitigation ambition. Parties agreed to triple adaptation finance by 2035, established a new climate finance work programme, and launched both the Global Implementation Accelerator and to develop a Just Transition Mechanism to support equitable and green transitions. Adaptation efforts were strengthened through the adoption of a voluntary global indicator framework for the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA).

Another achievement was the adoption of the Belém Gender Action Plan, which embeds gender equality, inclusion, and women's leadership across climate policymaking and implementation. This reinforces the need for climate actions that respond to the differentiated needs of women and girls, especially those in vulnerable and marginalized communities.

Under the Global Stocktake (GST), COP30 advanced guidance for the second GST process in 2028, emphasizing alignment with the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement and enhanced support for developing countries. Progress under the Mitigation Work Programme (MWP) focused on continuing technical dialogues and sectoral cooperation to accelerate emissions reductions.

Nature and land use also received heightened attention, including the launch of the Tropical Forests Forever Facility, designed to provide long-term, performance-based financing for tropical forest conservation. However, Parties again failed to reach agreement on a binding global phase-out of fossil fuels and commitments on deforestation and land-use remained largely voluntary and lacking enforceability. Key decisions in particular on fossil fuels, forest protection, and climate-finance delivery are long-dated or non-binding, limiting their near-term impact and leaving significant mitigation gaps.

Overall, COP30 delivered meaningful institutional and financial frameworks that can benefit developing countries, especially in advancing adaptation, gender-responsive climate action, just transitions, and nature conservation. COP30 also underscores the need for accelerated political will and stronger outcomes at future COPs to keep the 1.5°C goal within reach.

The Malaysia Pavilion stands as a testament to Malaysia's readiness to lead by example, demonstrating that sustainable growth and environmental stewardship can progress hand-in-hand. As COP30 draws to a close, the Pavilion reaffirms that the journey toward net zero is not just a whole-of-nation, but a whole-of-region approach that requires collective commitment of governments, private sectors, communities, and individuals alike. Looking ahead to COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, Malaysia carries forward the collaborative spirit of Belém and the global mutirão, committed to unlocking new pathways to net zero and continuing to inspire global action through leadership, innovation, and resolve.

The Malaysia Pavilion at COP30 is spearheaded by NRES, implemented by the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), and supported by national partners Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Maybank. For more information regarding the Malaysian Pavilion at COP30, visit https://malaysiapavilion-cop.com/

SOURCE MINISTRY OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY (NRES)