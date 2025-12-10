MALAYSIA UNVEILS FIRST FLAGSHIP MEDICAL TOURISM HOSPITAL AWARD WINNER TO DRIVE GLOBAL ECONOMY COMPETITIVENESS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) marked a major milestone in its medical tourism journey today with the announcement of the Winner of the Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital (FMTH) Programme, an initiative initiated and led by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) to elevate Malaysia's position as the preferred medical tourism destination in the world.

The announcement was made during the FMTH 2025 Award Ceremony, held at M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur. The event was officiated by YB Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly bin Ahmad, Health Minister of Malaysia, who served as the Guest of Honour and presented the awards to the winners, as well as Yang Berusaha En. Suriaghandi Suppiah, CEO of Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) and YBhg. Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026 Brand Ambassador.

In his Opening Speech, the Health Minister emphasised the importance of MHTC's role in medical tourism as a strategic driver of national competitiveness. "The medical tourism sector remains a vital pillar of Malaysia's long-term economic resilience and a key contributor to our nation's global reputation for quality and care. Through the FMTH initiative, we are strengthening the country's position as a preferred destination for world-class medical treatment, wellness, and recovery. This sector not only attracts quality investments and creates high-value job opportunities but also supports the growth of related industries such as pharmaceuticals, hospitality, and technology."

The event was also attended by the CEO of Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), Yang Berusaha En. Suriaghandi Suppiah. In his address, he reflected on the nation's momentum in advancing medical tourism. "The Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital initiative represents a bold step by MHTC towards positioning Malaysia as a trusted and competitive destination for world-class healthcare. Today, we recognise one winner and four hospitals receiving special accolades for excellence in specific domains. This is not merely about recognising achievement; this initiative drives a national aspiration, one that aligns with our long-term vision for a stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive economy."

The prestigious title of Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital 2025 was awarded to Island Hospital, Penang, in recognition of its exemplary performance in medical and service excellence, and international branding. The other three Flagship Finalists were Institut Jantung Negara (IJN), Mahkota Medical Centre, Melaka, and Subang Jaya Medical Centre. In addition, five distinguished accolades were conferred to recognise the finalists for setting new national benchmarks in their respective domains:

I. Excellence in Healthcare Tourism Revenue Growth:

Awarded to Island Hospital, Penang

II. Medical Excellence and Medical Technology Distinction:

Awarded to Institut Jantung Negara (IJN)

III. Strategic Industry Partnership Leader:

Awarded to Mahkota Medical Centre, Melaka

IV. Digital Innovation in Patient Service Delivery:

Awarded to Island Hospital, Penang

V. Brand Distinction Excellence:

Awarded to Subang Jaya Medical Centre

Malaysia's FMTH Programme represents a multi-year national transformation effort, executed through a disciplined, multi-phase structure from 2021 to 2025 to uplift the country's global healthcare competitiveness. By the end of 2022, these four hospitals underwent bi-annual progress reviews, strategic mentorship, tailored capability-building programmes, joint marketing efforts with government partners, and independent evaluations by global authorities Joint Commission International (JCI) and IQVIA Consulting Group APAC (IQVIA).

These finalists demonstrated outstanding commitment to continuous improvement, capability-building, infrastructure development, and global competitiveness in delivering patient-centred care. The FMTH Winner will serve as a national ambassador hospital that upholds Malaysia's identity as a destination where medical excellence, trusted care, and authentic hospitality converge.

MHTC underscored JCI's strategic role in strengthening the nation's global healthcare reputation, recognising it as a cornerstone of international quality assurance. As the world's leading accreditation authority, JCI establishes the standards that shape patient safety, clinical governance, and operational excellence in Malaysian hospitals.

The FMTH Programme lays the foundation for Malaysia's preparations for the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 (MYMT 2026). CEO of MHTC, Suriaghandi Suppiah mentioned "With a strong global brand, sustained programme enablers, and internationally benchmarked hospitals,

We are strategically positioned to welcome greater numbers of healthcare travellers seeking trusted, high-quality, patient-centred care. Central to this effort is the introduction of holistic and integrative healthcare packages that expand beyond treatment-based travel to include wellness, preventive care, and Traditional & Complementary Medicine, offering international patients fully curated medical-and-wellness journeys". He further added "Complementing this is a drive to deliver a seamless end-to-end patient experience, integrating pre-arrival coordination, concierge support, recovery-friendly hospitality, and curated tourism offerings to ensure a smooth and reassuring travel-to-treatment pathway."

The FMTH Programme plays a pivotal role in reinforcing Malaysia's global reputation, with its recognition mechanisms providing powerful trust signals, differentiating Malaysian hospitals through quality, service excellence, and international brand strength. These award-winning hospitals are expected to enhance Malaysia's visibility across priority markets—including ASEAN, Oceania, Middle East, South Asia, East Asia, Europe, United States of America and Africa—where demand for high-quality, affordable care continues to grow.

Malaysia's medical tourism sector continues to demonstrate strong upward momentum. In 2024, the nation welcomed 1.6 million healthcare travellers, generating RM2.72 billion in revenue. This performance reflects a robust post-pandemic recovery and reinforces Malaysia's standing as a trusted and high-value destination for medical treatment across the region and beyond.

At present, Southeast Asian countries remain Malaysia's largest contributors of medical travellers, driven by geographical proximity, cultural affinity, and longstanding confidence in Malaysian healthcare. Collectively, these initiatives position Malaysia for heightened global attention in 2026, strengthening its competitiveness and driving sector-wide advancement as the nation prepares to welcome a new wave of international patients.

