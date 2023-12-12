MALAYSIAN INTERNATIONAL FURNITURE FAIR CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF GLOBAL TRADE AND EMBRACES THE FUTURE

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) – the largest and most global furniture trade show in Southeast Asia – held a spectacular gala dinner on Dec 8 to celebrate its 30th anniversary ahead of its 2024 show.

The gathering brought together 500 distinguished guests, loyal exhibitors and business partners to share the remarkable milestones achieved by the annual show, marking a pinnacle for the Malaysian furniture industry.

Gracing the occasion as the Guest-of-Honour was Yang Amat Berhormat Dato' Sri Fadillah Yusof, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Plantation and Commodities.

The glittering Oscar-themed night kicked off the celebrations leading up to next year's show scheduled from March 1 to 4.

Established in 1995, MIFF played a pivotal role in expanding the local furniture industry over the years. Recognised as a global top 10 furniture trade event, it is the largest export platform for Malaysian wooden furniture, and office furniture in Southeast Asia.

Since its launch, MIFF has achieved cumulative sales of US$18.4 billion and welcomed 182,000 buyers from 141 countries and regions. It achieved a stellar year in 2023 with a record on-site sale generated of US$1.21 billion and 673 exhibitors.

The award-winning show was founded by now MIFF Chairman Datuk Dr Tan Chin Huat with 152 domestic exhibitors. Foreign exhibitors made their debut in 1999 and their number has been growing exponentially owing to MIFF's appeal to international buyers.

In lauding the Malaysian furniture industry and local authorities for supporting the show from the start, Datuk Dr Tan said MIFF would continue to be a flagship for Malaysian furniture exports to reinforce the country's position as a global producer.

"MIFF started as a small show back in 1995. We worked very hard to make it succeed. Today, MIFF is one of the world's top 10 furniture trade exhibition and the largest in Southeast Asia. For this, I can sincerely say – without the support of the Malaysian furniture industry, MIFF will not be what it is today." said Datuk Dr Tan.

He also paid tribute to the Malaysian government and its agencies for the strong support of MIFF and also to MIFF's strategic partner, Muar Furniture Association for a fruitful alliance over the past 10 years.

Some 117 loyal exhibitors including companies that have participated for 10 to 30 years (1995-2024) in a row were presented awards in recognition of their unwavering support.

Among them are 17 companies that had exhibited for over 25 years -- Boston Office Furniture, C. K. Ban Soon Lee Industries, Chuanheng Furniture Products, Kinheng Furniture, Latitude Tree Furniture, LB Furniture, Merryfair Chair System, Pipesway Furniture, Poh Huat Furniture Industries, Seng Yip Furniture, Seni Daya Woods Industries, Shantawood, Winner Office Network, YB Woodwork Industry, Forest Research Institute Malaysia, Malaysian Timber Council and Malaysian Timber Industry Board.

MIFF 2024 will take place again at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) with 17 halls to showcase the array of contemporary designed home furnishings, office and hospitality furniture, accessories, decor, components and materials.

Malaysia's biggest exporters will be joined by exhibitors from Mainland China, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

"On behalf of the Muar Furniture Association, I extend our heartiest congratulations to MIFF on its 30th anniversary. This is truly a milestone for MIFF and also the Malaysian furniture industry. MFA is proud to share this journey with MIFF. This is also an opportune time to reaffirm our strategic partnership with MIFF started in 2013. I am confident that MFA and MIFF will maintain the strong momentum in our relationship to create new opportunities for the Malaysian furniture industry." -- Mr Steve Ong, President, Muar Furniture Association, MIFF Strategic Partner.

