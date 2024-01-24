Malaysian Young Innovators Shine in Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow 2023: Winners Revealed

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of intense competition and innovation, Samsung Malaysia Electronics and Universiti Malaya are thrilled to unveil the remarkable winners of the Solve for Tomorrow (SFT) 2023 competition. This competition, now in its fourth year, aims to inspire students to become adept problem-solvers by applying Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) knowledge to solve pressing societal issues. This year, the competition attracted entries from schools across Malaysia, reflecting a surge in enthusiasm and creativity among young students.

The outstanding Team Magnetic HydroOleGuard Sponge from SMK Kubang Bemban won the grand prize at the Grand Finale of Samsung Solve For Tomorrow 2023.

The winning teams, distinguished by their dedication, innovation, and ingenuity, are set to shape the future as leaders of our nation. Their impressive solutions addressed three central themes: Education & Learning, Sustainability & Environment, and Health & Well-Being, showcasing their potential to drive meaningful change in these vital areas.

Dato' Roh Jae Yeol, Director of Corporate Affairs at Samsung Malaysia Electronics, praised the participating teams, stating, "Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow is an impressive platform dedicated to nurturing and empowering the younger generation, facilitating their growth, learning, and pursuit of STEM careers. This year's participants have impressed us with their problem-solving abilities and execution, inspiring everyone who has witnessed their work. These high achievers have not only devised innovative solutions but have also effectively addressed pressing real-life challenges within our communities. We at Samsung take pride in the dedication and creativity displayed by these young minds, as their projects stand as a testament to the transformative power of STEM education in driving meaningful change within our society."

The SFT competition was divided into multiple phases, with the finalists advancing to the prestigious December finale. There, they competed for prizes, including Samsung products. The winning teams and their outstanding projects are:

First Prize: Magnetic HydroOleoGuard Sponge from SMK Kubang Bemban

A unique blend of oil-absorbing water-repellent and magnetic properties called Magnetic HydroOleoGuard Sponge. This versatile sponge offers effective solutions for addressing oil spills and metal debris pollution.

They received Samsung products worth RM12,000 for their school and RM6,000 per member.

Second Prize: Creators of Tomorrow from SMK Sultan Ismail

An interactive learning application called Historeeze that integrates STEM fields with a focus on social sciences. It makes learning history engaging and accessible, enabling users to learn within their leisure time.

They received Samsung products worth RM10,000 for their school and RM5,000 per member.

Third Prize: Victernal from MRSM Bagan Datuk

An educational app called Educate is tailored for both teachers and students, analysing individual learning styles and monitoring students' educational progress. It offers solutions to enhance learning performance and alleviate the workload of teachers.

They received Samsung products worth RM8,000 for their school and RM4,000 per member.

Consolation Prize: H.I.P from SMK Puteri Wilayah

A cutting-edge apartment featuring an integrated recycling system is specifically designed to address waste management needs in high-rise apartments or buildings.

Consolation Prize: The Bees Knees from SMJK Kwang Hua

An intelligent and high-efficiency robot called Solar Fishing AI Robot is equipped with an AI camera and a solar-powered system. It is designed for sustainable fishing practices, minimising harm to ocean beds and significantly lowering the risk of bycatch.

Each team will receive Samsung products worth RM4,500 for their schools and RM700 per member.

The teams showcased an extraordinary commitment towards addressing critical societal challenges through STEM solutions. Their innovations left a lasting impression on our esteemed panel of judges and highlighted the potential of young talents in Malaysia.

"It is a privilege to witness the exceptional talent and innovation displayed by these young participants. Their prototypes are a testament to their deep understanding of real-world challenges and their ability to deliver practical, impactful solutions. The competition has highlighted their dedication and creativity, and I am confident that these aspiring innovators will make a positive impact on our society. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of this prestigious competition for their outstanding achievements, and I look forward to their continued growth and contributions towards a brighter future for our nation," said. Ir. Dr. Mas Sahidayana Mohktar, Director of Universiti Malaya STEM Centre and a judge of the Solve for Tomorrow 2023 competition, conveying her astonishment at the outstanding entries and presentations from the finalists.

The SFT competition would not have been possible without the dedicated mentors, including employees from Samsung Malaysia Electronics and Universiti Malaya, who supported and guided the semi-finalist teams throughout their journey. This year's winners will have the opportunity to further develop their projects and gain valuable insights from professionals in their respective fields, thanks to the guidance of dedicated mentors. The journey doesn't end here; it's just the beginning of a promising future for these exceptional students.

The SFT competition has been an integral part of Samsung Malaysia Electronics' commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the next generation of leaders in STEM fields. By providing students with a platform to tackle real-world problems and encouraging their creative thinking, the competition not only equips them with invaluable skills but also inspires them to be change-makers in their communities.

Universiti Malaya's involvement as a partner has been instrumental in nurturing and guiding these young talents. Together, Samsung Malaysia Electronics and Universiti Malaya continue to inspire and empower the future leaders of Malaysia.

For more information about Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/my/solvefortomorrow/2023/

