Malaysians Vote Moomoo as Their Favourite Up-and-Coming Digital Investment Platform

Company Reaffirms Dedication to Innovation and Financial Inclusion with recent PC.com 2024 Awards win

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable achievement that underscores its commitment to innovation and financial inclusion, Moomoo Securities Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (Moomoo Malaysia) has been awarded the "Best Up and Coming Digital Investment Platform" at the PC.com Awards 2024. This accolade is a testament to the platform's extensive range of tools, features, and resources, designed to make investing accessible for all.

Ivan Mok, CEO of Moomoo Malaysia, expressed his heartfelt gratitude at the industry recognition, "We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award from PC.com, which not only reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, but also the trust that our users and industry stakeholders have placed in us. This award fuels our passion to continue redefining the digital investment landscape, making it more accessible, intuitive, and rewarding for everyone. We will continue to innovate and deliver top-notch services to empower Malaysians in their investment journey."

Empowering Investors Through Innovation

Moomoo Malaysia's all-in-one digital investment platforms success is rooted in its comprehensive, user-centric approach to digital investing across various markets including Malaysia, US, and most-recently, Singapore. The platform offers a diverse range of tools and resources designed to cater to both seasoned investors and newcomers alike. From visualized financials and pro-level charting to real-time data and intelligent screeners, Moomoo Malaysia equips users with the knowledge and insights needed to make informed investment decisions.

The platform's commitment to inclusivity is further exemplified by its innovative features, such as screeners for Shariah-compliant investments and its eIPO subscription service which set a benchmark in the industry for others to follow. By providing access to a wide array of investment options and educational resources, Moomoo Malaysia is leveling the playing field and enabling individuals from all walks of life to participate in the financial markets.

A Journey of Growth and Excellence in Fintech

Since its launch in February 2024, Moomoo Malaysia has quickly gained traction in the Malaysian market, offering a unique and accessible digital investment platform. With over 300,000 users, Moomoo has become the most downloaded financial app in Malaysia as of April 2024. This remarkable growth trajectory is a clear indication of the platform's resonance with the evolving needs and aspirations of Malaysian investors.

The "Best Up and Coming Digital Investment Platform" award further validates Moomoo Malaysia's disruptive impact on the industry. It signifies the platform's ability to not only meet but exceed the expectations of its users, setting a new benchmark for excellence in digital investing.

"Technology has the power to transform lives, and at Moomoo, we're harnessing that power to make investing accessible, simple, and inclusive for all. We're not just building a platform; we're building a community of empowered investors. We look forward to introducing new features, offerings, and greater accessibility for all our investors. This award is a milestone in our journey, and we're excited to continue leading the way in redefining what's possible in the world of digital investing." Said Mok.

The PC.com Awards, now in their 24th year, celebrate outstanding achievements and innovations across the tech industry. The 2024 edition, held at the Sunway Resort Hotel, saw participation from leading brands vying for recognition across 28 diverse categories. With over 24,000 votes cast through both offline and online channels, the awards reflect the public's voice and appreciation for technological advancements that impact their lives.

For more information about Moomoo Malaysia, please visit www.moomoo.com/my.

About Moomoo Malaysia

Moomoo Securities Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. ("Moomoo Malaysia") is a Capital Markets Services Licence (Licence No. eCMSL/A0397/2024) holder. Moomoo Malaysia is a cutting-edge digital investment platform designed to empower investors of all levels with professional-grade tools, in-depth market data, and expert insights. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company and global partner of the NYSE and Nasdaq, Moomoo brings world-class financial technology to Malaysia.

As the largest retail securities firm with the largest number of clients in Hong Kong and Singapore, Moomoo has swifty become Malaysia's No. 1 most downloaded financial app since its debut in February 2024. The platform's blend of innovative features and ease-of-use has earned it numerous international accolades from Benzinga, Fintech Breakthrough and more, including 'Best Trading Technology', 'Best Investment Research Tech', 'Best Trading Platform' awards, and "Best Retail Broker" in Singapore, recognised by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore).

Dedicated to transforming the local investment scene, Moomoo Malaysia makes innovative trading tools and educational resources accessible to all investors, setting new standards in financial technology and reinforcing its position as the leading digital investment platform in the region.

Find out more at https://www.moomoo.com/my

