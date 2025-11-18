Moomoo's Parent Company Futu Releases Q3 2025 Results: Net Income Up 137% YoY to US$425.7 Million

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo's parent company Futu Holdings Ltd. ("Futu" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading global tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, announced its unaudited Q3 2025 earnings with US$822.9 million in revenues, up 86.3% year-over-year ("YoY"), and US$425.7 million in non-GAAP adjusted net income, up 136.9% YoY.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company continued its strong expansion trajectory, reporting 28.16 million registered users, 5.61 million brokerage accounts, and 3.13 million funded accounts. Total client assets surged to US$159.5 billion, marking another significant increase of 27% quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ") and 79% YoY.

This robust growth was driven by consistent performance across all markets, underpinned by the Company's well-executed globalization strategy and localized approach. Malaysia, Japan, and Canada all recorded vigorous growth in funded accounts this quarter. Australia and New Zealand saw strong user base expansion, with Moomoo climbing to the #1 most-downloaded trading app in Australia by annual downloads*. The US market reached unprecedented high in the quarterly trader number, reflecting surging user engagement and growing trust in Moomoo. Singapore saw continued strong net inflows from high-net-worth clients, with assets under management for this segment rising 50% QoQ. Hong Kong client assets more than doubled compared with Q3 last year, further solidifying the Company's market leadership.

The third quarter also witnessed a significant 105% YoY surge to US$501.3 billion in trading volume across all asset classes, hitting a historical new high. Major drivers are US equities and Hong Kong equities, recording US$334 billion and US$153 billion in trading volume, up 70% and 243% YoY, respectively. As of the end of Q3, cryptocurrency assets soared 90% in size compared to last quarter, with 161% and 87% QoQ growth in trading volume and number of traders.

Innovation and Product Expansion Empowering Global Investors

In Q3, the Company proactively enhanced its features through advanced technologies, solidifying its brands, Moomoo and Futubull, as leading global tech-driven trading and investment platforms. Notably, Moomoo became the first brokerage platform to integrate AI capabilities in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia, and it continues to expand its AI features to include AI stock screener and AI-driven portfolio/watchlist analysis. By the end of Q3, the Company's AI chatbot had processed 4.25 million user queries, with Moomoo AI showing rising user adoption and achieving an impressive 90% satisfaction rate. The Company's AI innovation in simplifying investing earned it the "Personal Finance Tech of the Year" award at the Asia FinTech Awards 2025.

The Company continued to enhance its US stock trading capabilities to deliver greater value and convenience to international investors. Specifically, US stock over-the-counter trading was introduced to Malaysian sophisticated investors in Q3, offering them more investment choices, and seamless reinvestment of money market funds into US stocks was enabled in Japan, improving capital efficiency for local investors. In the US, Moomoo stood out as one of the few retail brokerage platforms providing subscription to US IPOs, securing shares for 100% of its subscribers in recent prominent offerings like Bullish, Figure, and Gemini.

Beyond US stocks, the Company keeps diversifying its product suite across markets to fulfill customers' varied needs. In Malaysia, Moomoo provided access to Bursa derivatives, as well as CME and SGX futures. In Singapore, Moomoo collaborated with Fullerton to launch the bi-weekly open-ended flexible credit income fund in July, meeting clients' preferences for stable income. In Hong Kong, the Company continued to expand its compliant cryptocurrency offerings, adding Solana trading for retail investors in August. Furthermore, the Company enhanced its structured product offerings by supporting 11 issuers across equities, fixed income, forex, and fund-linked structures.

Building Community at the Heart of Investing

In Q3, the Company strengthened its O2O synergy by integrating digital platforms with personalized offline experiences, delivering a more connected and engaging investing journey.

The vibrancy of the Company's investor community continued to grow, highlighted by the success of MooFest, the Moomoo's flagship investor event, which drew 28,000 investors to sign up across Singapore and Malaysia. The event reinforced the platform's role in connecting investors and advancing financial education. In September, the inaugural Global Creator Summit brought together 30 leading financial educators to shape the future of financial discourse. Online, the community's daily active users surged and user-generated content accelerated, solidifying the Company's leadership in social investing.

Award-Winning Platforms, Recognized by Global Users and Industry Leaders

Strong global presence and user satisfaction are underscored by the Company's leading positions across multiple markets. Its platforms ranked No.1 in accumulated downloads and DAU* in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, and also achieved the No.1 spot in 2025 downloads* in Australia. Furthermore, Moomoo holds the highest user ratings in the US, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia, according to TradingView**.

These user accolades were complemented by prestigious industry recognition in Q3. Moomoo Singapore was honored as "WealthTech of the Year" and "Personal Finance Tech of the Year" at the Asia FinTech Awards 2025, and as "Best Brokerage for Beginner Investors" by SingSaver. Moomoo Australia received the "Best Australian Equities Trading Platform" award at the Finder Awards 2025. Demonstrating its commitment to its workforce, Moomoo Malaysia, Moomoo Singapore, and Moomoo US earned the "Great Place To Work®" certification, while Moomoo Japan was recognized with the "Management of the Year" award by the Contact Center Award 2025.

*Source: data.ai, Australia data calculated from January 1 to September 30, 2025.

**Source: TradingView, based on the ranking list of October.

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, Moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, Moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, Moomoo is trusted by more than 28 million investors worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability.

For more information, please visit Moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com

