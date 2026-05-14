Malvern College Tokyo Surpasses 400 Students in Three Years, Secures IB Diploma Authorisation

TOKYO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malvern College Tokyo (MCT) has reached a milestone, surpassing 400 students within three years of opening, securing authorisation to offer the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), completing its delivery of a full IB continuum.

This growth, accompanied by a doubling of faculty and a student body representing 20 nationalities, reflects increasing demand for an internationally minded education in Japan.

Students at Malvern College Tokyo take part in a dynamic learning experience that reflects the school’s focus on curiosity, creativity and global perspectives. The Malvern Summer Academy & Camps provide an exceptional opportunity for pupils to engage in immersive, high-quality arts experiences. Malvern College Tokyo campus set against a backdrop of lush greenery and a clear blue sky.

The IBDP authorisation follows a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation, affirming that MCT meets the highest global standards in teaching, learning, and student development. It recognises the school's commitment to delivering an education that extends beyond academic excellence to develop confident, internationally minded students.

A Coherent IB Journey

MCT offers a coherent education from early years to pre-university. Students benefit from an inquiry-based approach that nurtures intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and responsibility.

This is a validation of academic quality, and a reflection of MCT's educational philosophy, where knowledge, character, and global perspective are developed.

Holistic Education in Practice

At MCT, the IB framework is brought to life through diverse learning experiences beyond the classroom.

Students actively participate in the Sakura Culture Festival, a community celebration that blends Japanese tradition with creativity—reflecting the school's commitment to cultural understanding and real-world engagement.

Through its collaboration with the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), students are offered opportunities to develop confidence and self-expression, attributes to success within the IB.

These experiences reinforce MCT's approach to holistic education, ensuring that students achieve academically and grow as articulate, resilient, and culturally aware individuals.

Commitment to Excellence and Improvement

The campus has also been awarded the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) Green Building 3-Star Certification, recognising its commitment to sustainability and responsible design.

These achievements reflect a school that is ambitious and forward-looking, committed to improvement in all aspects.

Leadership Perspective

MCT Headmaster Ewan McCallum commented: "The authorisation of the IBDP represents a defining moment for Malvern College Tokyo. It reflects not only the dedication of our staff and pupils, but also our shared belief in an education that prepares young people for life beyond school. Our growth over three years reflects the trust families place in this vision. At MCT, we aim to develop individuals who are not only academically capable, but also confident, compassionate, and ready to contribute meaningfully to the world."

SOURCE Malvern College Tokyo