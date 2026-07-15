MANDOLIN RESIDENCES BRINGS MODERN HIGH-RISE LIVING TO TAMAN DESA TEBRAU, JOHOR BAHRU

A freehold serviced apartment development set within an established township with comprehensive retail, education, healthcare and lifestyle amenities.

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plenitude Berhad introduces Mandolin Residences, a freehold serviced apartment development comprising 712 units across two towers in Taman Desa Tebrau, Johor Bahru.

The development features five layout types ranging from 528 sq ft to 1,017 sq ft, including studio, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and selected dual key configurations, with prices starting from RM326,400. Designed to cater to diverse lifestyle needs, Mandolin Residences appeals to first-time homebuyers, young professionals, growing families and multi-generational households.

Thoughtfully designed for modern lifestyles, Mandolin Residences brings contemporary freehold living to the heart of Taman Desa Tebrau, Johor Bahru, combining quality homes with the convenience of an established township.

An Established Township Ecosystem

Located within the 965-acre Taman Desa Tebrau township, Mandolin Residences places residents within an established ecosystem of retail, healthcare, education and lifestyle amenities. Major destinations including AEON Tebrau City, IKEA Tebrau, Toppen Shopping Centre, Lotus's Tebrau, Hospital Sultan Ismail, Sunway College JB, Maple International School and Austin Heights Private and International School are all within close proximity to the development.

The development also enjoys excellent connectivity via the Pasir Gudang Highway, Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) and PLUS Highway, providing convenient access to key destinations across Johor Bahru. Planned public transportation enhancements within the Tebrau corridor, including the proposed e-ART system, are expected to further strengthen accessibility within the area.

Designed for Modern Family Living

Beyond its location, Mandolin Residences is designed to support the evolving needs of modern families. Spanning over one acre on the Level 6 facilities podium, the development features more than 30 lifestyle facilities thoughtfully organised into four distinct zones — Active, Aquatic, Leisure and Social — creating a well-balanced environment for wellness, recreation and community living. The interconnected zones are linked by a jogging track that encourages active living and seamless movement throughout the facilities podium.

The facilities include a swimming pool, gymnasium, sunken lounge, multipurpose hall and a range of indoor and outdoor spaces designed for relaxation, recreation and social interaction. Family-oriented features such as indoor and outdoor children's play areas, a dedicated baby room and an on-site childcare centre at ground level provide added convenience for families with young children.

Complementing the facilities offering are the signature Sky Gardens atop each tower at Level 30, offering elevated spaces for relaxation and social interaction while enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding landscape and Johor Bahru skyline.

Beyond lifestyle amenities, Mandolin Residences also incorporates smart access and security features across vehicle access points, lobbies, residential floors and shared facilities, helping to create a safe and secure living environment for residents and families.

The development also incorporates sustainability features such as passive design for natural ventilation, energy-efficient lighting, rainwater harvesting and EV-ready infrastructure.

"Mandolin Residences draws inspiration from the mandolin instrument, where different strings come together to create a unified melody. Similarly, the development brings together the elements that matter most to today's homebuyers — an established township setting, thoughtfully designed homes, lifestyle facilities, smart security and everyday conveniences. Together, these create a connected and well-rounded living experience that supports modern family living," said Anthony Ng, Chief Executive Officer of Plenitude Berhad.

Building on an Established Legacy

Mandolin Residences represents the next chapter in the evolution of Taman Desa Tebrau, introducing a contemporary high-rise residential offering within a mature and well-connected township environment.

Building on Plenitude's long-standing presence in Taman Desa Tebrau and its proven track record in delivering residential and commercial developments across Malaysia, Mandolin Residences reflects the Group's continued commitment to creating quality homes and thriving communities that meet the evolving needs of modern families.

For more information or to arrange a visit to the show unit, please call +607-350 8282 or visit www.plenitude.com.my.

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About Plenitude Berhad

Plenitude Berhad is a Bursa Malaysia-listed group with core businesses in property development, hospitality and property investment.

Since its incorporation in 2000, the Group has delivered more than 15,000 residential and commercial properties across Malaysia. Its developments include established townships and residential communities such as Taman Desa Tebrau and Impian Hills in Johor, Taman Putra Prima in Selangor, Bintang Bayu in Kedah, and The Marin in Penang, reflecting the Group's experience in creating quality residential communities and integrated developments.

Beyond property development, Plenitude owns 12 hospitality assets with more than 2,400 guestrooms across Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, comprising internationally branded hotels, serviced residences and home-grown hospitality brands.

The Group also owns and manages a portfolio of retail and commercial investment properties, providing a diversified business foundation that supports its long-term sustainable growth.

SOURCE Plenitude Berhad