Manhattan Associates and Genuine Parts Company Go Live with Next-Generation Warehouse Management System in Brisbane

SYDNEY, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) and Genuine Parts Company (GPC) have announced the successful go-live of Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management at GPC's Brisbane distribution centre. The go-live represents the culmination of a large-scale program to modernise GPC's DC operations, replacing different legacy systems and manual processes with a unified, cloud-native platform designed to improve visibility, efficiency and scalability across its network.

Photo credit: GPC

One of the largest automotive and industrial parts distributors in APAC, GPC operates a complex supply chain spanning multiple workflows, systems and locations. The implementation of Manhattan Active Warehouse Management will optimise warehouse operations with real-time visibility, intelligent automation, and a versionless architecture that eliminates costly upgrades.

"The partnership with Manhattan Associates has been critical in delivering a transformation of this scale. From the outset, we looked for a partner who understood the complexity of our network and could help us bring multiple operations together into a single, consistent way of working," said Jon Longbottom, Chief Supply Chain Officer at GPC. "Manhattan has worked alongside our team at every stage, helping us design enhanced processes that are not only more efficient, but also scalable as our business continues to grow."

"With the new system, we are well positioned to enhance operational performance across our network while continuing to evolve our supply chain capabilities to meet changing customer and market demands," concluded Longbottom.

In the lead-up to the go-live, the program involved extensive testing and preparation to ensure operational readiness. More than 1,400 user acceptance testing scenarios were completed, alongside full-scale operational rehearsals, simulating real-world conditions across stores, inbound containers and local deliveries. Additionally, over 300 team members were trained through more than 850 sessions, supporting a smooth transition to the new system.

The platform introduces system-directed workflows across inbound, inventory and outbound operations, including automated allocation, intelligent replenishment and optimised picking processes. These capabilities are expected to improve inventory accuracy, increase labour productivity and support faster, more reliable fulfilment to stores. GPC will be one of the first organisations in Australia to go live with Honeywell Voice for Manhattan Active (HVMA), the most advanced and sophisticated voice-directed warehouse workflows solution improving accuracy, productivity and enhancing focus and safety in the warehouse.

"Organisations like GPC are operating at a level of complexity where different independent systems were no longer sustainable," explained Raghav Sibal, Vice President APAC, Manhattan Associates. "This implementation is a strong example of what can be achieved when you bring together technology, process and people into a single operating model. We are proud to support GPC as they move into this next phase of their transformation. "The Brisbane go-live is a key step in GPC's broader strategy to simplify and unify its supply chain operations, supporting improved service outcomes while creating a more scalable foundation for future growth.

"There's a real sense of momentum across our network. Our teams have put in a huge amount of work to get to this point, and that shows in how smoothly we've been able to transition," Jon Longbottom added. "This gives us a much stronger foundation to build on, whether that's improving service to our stores or supporting future growth across our business."

With the new system now live, GPC is well positioned to enhance operational performance across its network while continuing to evolve its supply chain capabilities in line with changing customer and market demands.

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About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader, providing supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions with unmatched AI capabilities. We design, build and offer best-in-class, AI-powered, cloud-based solutions that drive resilience and efficiency for businesses. We enable enterprises to uniquely unify front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution.

Our commitment to innovation, cloud-native platform and API-first architecture create simpler experiences and faster paths to value for our customers. We empower them to preempt and react to emerging trends and global disruptions with technical expertise and operational confidence, transforming challenges into competitive advantage. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

SOURCE Manhattan Associates