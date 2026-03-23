Manhattan Associates Announced ABA100® Winner for Supply Chain Innovation at Australian Business Awards

SYDNEY, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), has been recognised as an innovation leader, winning the Supply Chain Innovation category at the ABA100® Business Awards.

The award recognises Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management, part of the Manhattan Active® Supply Chain suite, for its continued advancement of intelligent, cloud-native warehouse operations and its expanding use of AI-driven capabilities to improve speed, accuracy and resilience across supply chains.

The ABA100® Supply Chain Innovation Award celebrates organisations delivering measurable innovation in logistics, distribution and supply chain execution. Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management was recognised for its ability to dynamically adapt to operational change, its highly configurable user experience and its continuous delivery model, which enables customers to access new functionality through regular updates without disruptive upgrades.

Built as a true cloud-native platform, Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management supports real-time visibility and coordination across inventory, labour, automation and storage environments. In recent releases, the solution has expanded its use of embedded intelligence and AI to support smarter decision-making on the warehouse floor, including enhanced demand responsiveness, improved task prioritisation and greater orchestration across increasingly complex fulfilment networks.

These capabilities help organisations respond more effectively to labour constraints, rising customer expectations and the growing volume of omnichannel orders, while maintaining compliance and operational consistency.

"Winning the ABA100® Supply Chain Innovation Award is a strong validation of our continued investment in intelligent, cloud-first supply chain technology," said Raghav Sibal, Vice President, APAC at Manhattan Associates. "Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management is designed to evolve alongside our customers' operations, with AI-driven insights and continuous innovation that help organisations move faster, operate smarter and scale with confidence."

Sibal added that the platform's architecture allows customers to adopt new capabilities as their needs mature, without the disruption traditionally associated with upgrades. "Our customers are navigating constant change, from peak volatility to shifting consumer expectations. Having a platform that can continuously adapt and introduce new intelligence over time is now critical."

As supply chains become more interconnected and digitally driven, Manhattan Associates continues to invest in unified, cloud-based solutions that bring together physical operations and digital commerce. The company's ongoing innovation roadmap focuses on using AI and automation to simplify complexity, improve execution and deliver more responsive, resilient supply chains.

The ABA100® Australian Business Awards are among the country's most respected business accolades, recognising excellence, innovation and leadership across Australian and international organisations operating in the local market.

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ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds, and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfilment centre, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com

ABOUT ABA100® BUSINESS AWARDS

The Australian Business Awards are an international, all-encompassing awards program honouring organisations that demonstrate the core values of business excellence, product excellence, sustainability and commercial success in their respective industries. Conducted annually and currently in their inauguration, the Awards honour the world's industry leaders through the acknowledgment of innovative business processes, product development, enterprise, sustainability and overall business success. The Awards also recognise the important social and environmental contributions made by organisations through excellence of service, commitment to their customers, philanthropic ideals, ethical behaviour and environmental sustainability.

SOURCE Manhattan Associates