Manhattan Associates Announces Commercial Availability of its AI Agent Workforce

SYDNEY, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH), the global leader in supply chain commerce with unmatched AI capabilities, today announced the commercial availability of its AI Agents. This new generation of intelligent, enterprise-ready agents are directly embedded in all Manhattan Active® solutions. Unlike overlay solutions that sit on top of legacy data lakes, these agents live within the Manhattan Active® Platform, enabling them to take real-time action with full operational context, transforming supply chain commerce execution, optimisation, and user experiences.

Purpose-built for modern retail and supply chain operations, Manhattan's AI Agents unlock faster decision-making, higher productivity, and continuous improvement from the get-go. Our Interactive Agents are digital assistants, designed for key user roles across Manhattan Active solutions, helping associates work faster and more accurately by simplifying tasks, guiding decisions, and boosting daily productivity. Our Autonomous Agents function intelligently in the background, continuously monitor operations, automate repetitive work, identify operational issues and automatically remedy them - dramatically reducing manual effort while improving service levels.

For example, within our omnichannel solutions, our Store Associate Agent provides real-time sales performance assessments and insights. Likewise, our Contact Centre Agent provides contextually relevant key customer insights enhancing the speed and effectiveness of associates. On the supply chain front, our Labour Agent provides powerful guidance on workforce deployment across departments, based on remaining work to be completed. Meanwhile, our Shipment Tracking agent identifies potential issues and recommends compensatory actions.

As part of Manhattan Active Agents, customers also gain access to Manhattan Agent Foundry™. This is a groundbreaking platform that enables customers to easily build new agents using simple natural language or quickly customise an existing agent from Manhattan using our wide array of API and other platform capabilities that fit their unique needs. They can also work with Manhattan or third-party partners to develop these specialised agents. All agents built in Manhattan Agent Foundry are compatible with A2A and MCP Agentic communication standards, ensuring seamless interoperability - with each other and with enterprise agents that customers build themselves.

Eaton, an intelligent power management company, is an early access customer using several of our Active Agents within Warehouse Management. Through the use of the base Wave Coordinator and Labor Agents, Eaton is more nimbly deploying their associates to the right zone to complete fulfilment activities. Additionally, Eaton and Manhattan have collaborated to use Active Foundry to create a Dock Agent to monitor workflow and expedite select tasks.

"At Eaton we're driving new levels of speed and automation enabling our teams to be more customer focused. Active Agents are delivering real-time insights and actionable recommendations that are improving operational efficiency," said Steve Sprecher, IT Director at Eaton. "The Wave Coordinator Agent and the live labour planning recommendations are helping us increase efficiency and allocate resources more effectively – key steps in supporting Eaton's strategy to deliver superior service and remain a trusted choice for customers and partners."

"Our AI Agents represent a fundamental shift in how efficiently retail and supply chain solutions function," said Sanjeev Siotia, EVP & CTO, Manhattan. "We've combined deep domain intelligence with agentic automation to move beyond the hype of chatbots. With their operational readiness, these agents diagnose root causes and orchestrate workflows to fix them efficiently. They don't just assist - they act. In this competitive and fast-paced ecosystem, our agents' workforce gives our customers a simpler, faster, and more efficient way to function and succeed."

