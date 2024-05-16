Manhattan Associates Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Both Transportation and Warehouse Management System

SYDNEY, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), a global leader in supply chain commerce solutions, proudly announces its dual recognition as a Leader in both the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems (TMS) and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS). This marks the sixth consecutive year Manhattan has been recognised for TMS and the sixteenth consecutive year for WMS, highlighting the company's sustained excellence and leadership in supply chain technology.

Manhattan Active® Transportation Management (TM) has been praised for its comprehensive capabilities and robust performance, ranking among the top three vendors in Level 3, Level 4, and Level 5 Complexity Use Cases in the Critical Capabilities Report. As supply chains become increasingly complex, enterprises seek solutions that can seamlessly orchestrate transportation and distribution processes. Manhattan Active TM stands out with its cloud-native technology architecture and unified supply chain platform, which breaks down execution silos to provide real-time visibility, predictive analytics, and automation capabilities. This innovative approach enables companies to eliminate inefficiencies and make data-driven decisions, a crucial advantage in today's fast-paced business environment.

Bryant Smith, Director of Product Management for Manhattan Associates, expressed his enthusiasm about the recognition, stating, "We are delighted to be recognised by Gartner as a Leader in TMS for the sixth time in a row. Manhattan Active TM is designed to manage every transportation function, across any mode or size of network, and leverages advanced intelligence to solve even the largest and most complex transportation challenges."

Manhattan Active TM can be integrated with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management and Manhattan Active Yard Management, offering a unified supply chain execution system. This integration provides companies with a comprehensive view of their distribution network, unlocking optimisation opportunities that traditional siloed systems cannot offer.

Simultaneously, Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management (WM) continues to set the standard for warehouse management solutions. Recognised as a Leader for the sixteenth time since the inception of the Gartner WMS Magic Quadrant in 2006, Manhattan Active WM is renowned for its cloud-native, microservices architecture that supports scalability and ease-of-use. This advanced infrastructure is suitable for a wide range of warehouse complexities, from medium-sized operations to the world's largest, most automated distribution centers. Manhattan Active WM transcends basic warehouse operations, facilitating a hyper-efficient flow of goods and information.

Adam Kline, Senior Director of Product Management for Manhattan Associates, commented on this achievement, saying, "We are thrilled to be named a Magic Quadrant Leader in Warehouse Management Systems by Gartner once again. We believe this recognition reflects our industry-leading innovation and commitment to unifying every aspect of the supply chain."

Manhattan's comprehensive approach to unifying warehouse, labour, transportation, and yard management into a single supply chain execution solution sets a new standard in the industry. This unification unlocks unique optimisation opportunities and delivers a seamless experience for companies operating in dynamic and demanding environments. Supported by Manhattan's experienced services and support teams, along with a global network of partners, Manhattan Active WM ensures successful implementation and ongoing operational excellence.

Moreover, Manhattan simplifies the implementation process with Manhattan ProActive, a low-code application platform designed for developers to extend solutions built on Manhattan Active® platform technology. This tool enables rapid customisation and deployment, enhancing the flexibility and responsiveness of Manhattan's solutions.

