MANN+HUMMEL Expands Presence in Asia with New Subsidiary in Indonesia

MANN+HUMMEL, a global leader in filtration technology, is opening a new subsidiary in Indonesia, "PT MANN AND HUMMEL Filtration Indonesia". The company is thus expanding its global presence, strengthening the important Asian market and optimizing sales and logistics in the region.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 80 locations worldwide, MANN+HUMMEL currently has a prominent presence in China, India, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, as well as in Australia. "By expanding our presence in Indonesia, we are strengthening sales and logistics in the automotive aftermarket and promoting competitiveness in expanding our customer base and distribution channels. Our Indonesia branch will not only contribute to our success in Asia, but also enables us to further advance our mission of separating the useful from the harmful", explains Serdar Volkan Dogan, Automotive Aftermarket Rest of Asia Director at MANN+HUMMEL.

Through "PT MANN AND HUMMEL Filtration Indonesia", which is based in West Jakarta, MANN+HUMMEL aims to achieve better market penetration. This location will cover the key regions of Bali, Borneo, Java, Papua, Sulawesi and Sumatra. The warehouse of a logistics service provider, with whom the new branch is cooperating, is strategically located near Jakarta. An ideal location to meet the logistical requirements of customers as efficiently as possible. "Our aim is to offer customers in Indonesia customized filtration solutions. Our local sales and customer support team will enable us to be much closer to our customers and to understand and serve their needs even better," says Dogan.

Indonesia with a population of 275 million accounts for over 50 percent of the total potential for filtration in the Southeast Asian automotive aftermarket, which was the decisive factor for the expansion in this region. Simon Frick, Senior Vice President Automotive Aftermarket AMEA, emphasizes the importance of the new branch: "This move fits seamlessly into our commitment to the region. We are convinced that it will strengthen our position in Indonesia. Our aim is to generate sustainable growth here and achieve market leadership throughout Asia."

In the medium term, MANN+HUMMEL plans to expand its business in Indonesia and offer filtration solutions for clean air and clean water in addition to the automotive sector. The market potential is high as Indonesia is one of the countries with the highest levels of air pollution especially around the megacity of Jakarta. According to WHO and UNICEF, water supply and water quality also continue to pose major challenges for the country.

MANN+HUMMEL is a leading global company in filtration technology. Under its two business units Transportation and Life Sciences & Environment, the Ludwigsburg-based Group (Germany) develops intelligent filtration and separation solutions that enable cleaner mobility, cleaner air, cleaner water, and cleaner industry. The 1941 founded family-owned company is making an important contribution to a clean earth and sustainable use of limited resources. In 2022, over 22,000 employees at more than 80 locations generated a turnover of EUR 4.8 billion.

