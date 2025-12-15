Manulife and Bupa Sign MoU for Strategic Collaboration in Hong Kong to Create a More Robust, Integrated Healthcare Network Offering Customers Greater Access and Choice

HONG KONG, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife (International) Limited ("Manulife") and Bupa International Limited ("Bupa") are pleased to announce today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU"), intended to establish a strategic collaboration in Hong Kong that will provide customers with greater convenience and flexibility in managing their health.

Manulife and Bupa have signed an MoU for strategic collaboration in Hong Kong to create a more robust, integrated healthcare network offering customers greater access and choice. Pictured at the signing ceremony are Patrick Graham, CEO of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau (left), and Fiona Harris, Managing Director of Bupa Hong Kong (right). (Left to Right): Carrie Tong, Chief Operations Officer, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau; Danny Lee, Chief Health Officer, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau; Patrick Graham, CEO, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau; Fiona Harris, Managing Director, Bupa Hong Kong; Angelo Loizou, Financial Director, Bupa Hong Kong; Yuman Chan, General Manager, Bupa Hong Kong at the signing of the MoU intended to establish a strategic collaboration that will provide greater access and choice for customers.

United by a shared commitment to enhancing healthcare and wellbeing for the people of Hong Kong, this proposed strategic collaboration will combine the strengths of two industry leaders to build a more robust and integrated healthcare network for their customers. Under the signed MoU, Manulife and Bupa intend for customers to benefit from expanded access to high-quality care, greater convenience, enhanced value and affordability through integrated healthcare solutions and personalised support at every stage of their healthcare journey.

"This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in our ambition to be the health partner of choice, driving better value and health outcomes for our customers," said Patrick Graham, CEO of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. "As people live longer and aspire to healthier, more purposeful lives, we see an increasing need for a connected healthcare ecosystem that ensures longevity goes hand in hand with quality of life. By combining our strengths with Bupa, this strategic collaboration will offer greater choice and sustainable healthcare solutions that empower individuals and communities to live healthier and more fulfilling lives. This also underscores our commitment to addressing the needs of a society with a rapidly aging population and shaping a future where healthcare is more accessible and affordable."

Fiona Harris, Managing Director of Bupa Hong Kong, said, "Collaborations are more important than ever as we work together to deliver the connected healthcare ecosystem that enables each consumer to achieve their best health outcome. By joining forces, we can reach more of the people of Hong Kong, introducing new innovations and creating more opportunities through embracing the era of digital health and AI. Together, we are dedicated to delivering future ready, customer first, individualised healthcare solutions."

She added, "At Bupa, our purpose is to help people live longer, healthier, happier lives and make a better world, and this strategic collaboration is a powerful step forward in fulfilling that commitment."

This strategic collaboration will benefit both customers and our businesses. We will share further updates in due course on how this strategic collaboration will continue to strengthen and grow.

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong has been a trusted name for more than 125 years. Since our operations started in Asia in 1897, we have grown to become one of the top-tier providers of financial services, offering a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to over 2.6 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. We are committed to helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers.

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited, and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. These entities are all subsidiaries of Manulife Financial Corporation.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Bupa Group

Established in 1947, Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world. We are an international healthcare company serving over 60 million customers worldwide. With no shareholders, we reinvest profits into providing more and better healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers. Bupa has businesses around the world, principally in Australia, the UK, Spain, Poland, Chile, Hong Kong SAR, India, Türkiye, Brazil, Mexico and New Zealand. We also have associate businesses in Saudi Arabia.

Bupa (Asia) Limited, a subsidiary of Bupa, has been a health insurance specialist in Hong Kong since 1976, offering one-stop solutions across domestic and international health insurance, and healthcare services. Our comprehensive medical insurance schemes are tailored to meet individual needs, and we provide health solutions for companies of all sizes. We also have a team of registered nurses, health management professionals, and doctors who provide various expert healthcare support.

Our healthcare provision arm, Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS), became part of Bupa Group in October 2013. QHMS offers Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Physiotherapy, Mental Health and Wellness services via a network of over 1,650 provider service points in Hong Kong.

For more information, visit www.bupa.com.hk/en/.

SOURCE Manulife Hong Kong