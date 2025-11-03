Empowering Students Across Hong Kong, Macau, and Other GBA Cities to Explore Future Career Paths Through Artificial Intelligence

Inspiring Families to Plan Together for a Future of Opportunities and Challenges

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming a driving force in societal development, and the creativity and innovative thinking of younger generations will be key to shaping the future. To inspire students' vision of tomorrow and foster collaborative learning between parents and children, Manulife Hong Kong has partnered with Preface, a technology education company, to organize the AI Creativity Competition: Prompt Your Future Career. This initiative follows the successful debut of the "Future Ready Experience" in September, which featured the "Back-to-School: AI Open House" and the "Future-Ready Workshop Series". Open to primary and secondary students aged 6 to 18 across Hong Kong, Macau, and other Greater Bay Area (GBA) cities, the Competition invites participants to explore diverse career possibilities through AI technology and prepare themselves for the future.

Manulife Hong Kong and Preface Launch AI Creativity Competition: Prompt Your Future Career

Research shows that 65% of today's primary school students will work in jobs that do not yet exist[1]. By 2030, it is estimated that around 170 million new roles will be created globally[2]. As career landscapes evolve rapidly, the next generation must be equipped with technological knowledge, creative thinking, and adaptability to thrive in the AI era.



Empowering the Next Generation to Navigate an AI-Driven Future Through Innovation and Career Exploration

In response to this dynamic landscape, the AI Creativity Competition is centred on creativity and AI application, encouraging students to think beyond traditional career paths by using AI tools to envision emerging professions, redefine conventional roles, or create entirely new ones that address future societal needs — inspiring them to craft their own blueprint for the future.

Entries will be assessed by a panel of judges comprising representatives from Manulife, Preface, and other leaders in business and tech education. Evaluation criteria include creativity, AI application skills, and presentation ability. For the first time, Manulife's proprietary "AI Judge"[3] will also be introduced, offering AI-generated feedback to complement the panel's assessments. The Competition is divided into three age groups, with six finalists selected from each group to compete for three major awards: "Future Career Visionary Award", "AI Creativity Excellence Award", and "Community Favourite Award". The total prize pool exceeds HK$15,000.

"Manulife and Preface share a common vision to empower parents and children to plan for the future through technology and innovation," said Celia Ling, Chief Marketing Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. "This competition not only enables primary and secondary students to explore the latest applications of AI technology, but also inspires them to connect with future opportunities. It helps families build a solid foundation to embrace the challenges and possibilities ahead."

"We've always believed that technology should empower young people to imagine the future and drive change, rather than be a distant or exclusive domain," said Tommie Lo, Founder and CEO of Preface. "This competition combines AI with career exploration, offering students a hands-on experience of innovation while prompting them to reflect on the skills and creativity demanded by the workplace of the future. Amid the rapid evolution of AI, we aim to expand the space for imagination through education, encouraging the next generation to take initiative in shaping their futures."

Complimentary AI Training Workshops[4] for First 100 Registrants to Boost Creativity and Application Proficiency

To further enhance students' creative thinking and AI application capabilities, the first 100 registrants will be offered complimentary access to exclusive AI training workshops[4]. These sessions will cover text generation tools (e.g., ChatGPT, Gemini[5]), image generation platforms (e.g., DALL•E, MidJourney[5]), and storytelling techniques. Tailored sessions will be held for both primary and secondary school students to ensure age-appropriate learning experiences. The workshops will be supported by Manulife's AI team, providing creative and technical guidance, and led by Preface instructors, delivering a practical and inspiring AI learning experience.

The AI Creativity Competition is more than just a contest – it is a platform for future-focused learning. Through participation in the Competition and workshops, students will explore the vast possibilities of AI, uncover their personal potential, build confidence, and develop critical skills for navigating the future.

This competition is subject to Terms & Conditions and Official Competition Rules, which include eligibility criteria, submission requirements, and the selection process. For full details, please refer to the official competition website: https://www.preface.ai/manulife-competition/en/

AI Creativity Competition: Prompt Your Future Career – Details Application Period Now until December 31, 2025 Online Registration https://www.preface.ai/manulife-competition/en/ Eligibility Participants must be enrolled in a primary or secondary school in Hong Kong, Macau, or other Greater Bay Area cities during the 2025–2026 academic year. Each participant may submit one entry only, either as an individual or as part of a group. Categories Primary School Group (Primary 1–6)

Junior Secondary Group (Secondary 1–3)

Senior Secondary Group (Secondary 4–6) Submission Requirements One AI-generated image A short story (100–300 words in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, or English) A presentation video or animation , no longer than 1 minute Judging Criteria AI-Generated Image 10 points Short Story 10 points 1-Minute Presentation Video 10 points Bonus: AI Creative Journal

(Documenting the creative process, tool application, and creative thinking) 5 bonus points Awards[1] Future Career Visionary Award

(1 winner per group, total of 3 winners) Prize package valued at HK$15,000+, including: Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Laptop (HK$6,780)

Logitech MX Master 4 Ergonomic Mouse (HK$999)

Google AI Pro Subscription (HK$1,867)

Two Preface Short Courses (HK$4,000)

Four Theme Park Tickets (HK$2,152)

Certificate of Recognition AI Creativity Excellence Award (1 winner per group, total of 3 winners) Prize package valued at HK$13,000+, including: Samsung Tab S11 (11") Tablet (HK$6,288)

Logitech MX Master 4 Ergonomic Mouse (HK$999)

Google AI Pro Subscription (HK$1,867)

One Preface Short Course (HK$2,000)

Four Theme Park Tickets (HK$2,152)

Certificate of Recognition Community Favourite Award (1 winner per group, total of 3 winners) Prize package valued at HK$8,000+, including: Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Keyboard (HK$1,499)

Logitech MX Master 4 Ergonomic Mouse (HK$999)

Google AI Pro Subscription (HK$1,867)

One Preface Short Course (HK$2,000)

Four Theme Park Tickets (HK$2,152)

Certificate of Recognition Results & Award Ceremony Finalist Announcement: Mid-January 2026

Public Voting Period: January 2026

Presentations & Award Ceremony: February 2026

[1] Manulife is not the supplier of the Prize(s) and shall not be liable for any responsibilities regarding the use or enjoyment of the Prize(s) and shall not be responsible or liable for the availability and quality of the Prize(s). Any disputes arising from the Prize(s) shall be resolved by the Winners and the supplier directly. The use of the Prize(s) is subject to terms and conditions as determined by the supplier.

For full details, please refer to the official competition website:

https://www.preface.ai/manulife-competition/en/

[1] McCrindle: Understanding Generation Alpha Report [2] World Economic Forum (WEF): The Future of Jobs Report 2025 [3] AI-generated feedback is for reference only and does not determine final results. [4] The AI training workshops are provided by third-party companies independent of Manulife, and entitlement is subject to the terms and conditions of the service providers. Manulife and its intermediaries do not have the relevant license and/ or qualification. Manulife shall not be responsible or liable for any service and/or product provided by the third-party companies, which is not sold or marketed by Manulife. [5] Third-party tools are for educational purposes only. Manulife and Preface are not affiliated with these providers. [6] Manulife is not the supplier of the Prize(s) and shall not be liable for any responsibilities regarding the use or enjoyment of the Prize(s) and shall not be responsible or liable for the availability and quality of the Prize(s). Any disputes arising from the Prize(s) shall be resolved by the Winners and the supplier directly. The use of the Prize(s) is subject to terms and conditions as determined by the supplier.

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong has been a trusted name for more than 125 years. Since our operations started in Asia in 1897, we have grown to become one of the top-tier providers of financial services, offering a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to over 2.6 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. We are committed to helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers.

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited, and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. These entities are all subsidiaries of Manulife Financial Corporation.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Preface

Preface is a global tech-enabling company providing fast, validated technology content and learning solutions. Our mission is to empower corporates and individuals to navigate rapidly evolving technology for success in a fast-changing world. With offices in Hong Kong SAR, London, Singapore and Tokyo, Preface creates market-driven learning experiences through decentralised content development and delivery.

Learn more: https://www.preface.ai/

SOURCE Manulife Hong Kong