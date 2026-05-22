Manulife Hong Kong and Macau Announces CEO Succession

Appoints Wilton Kee as Chief Executive Officer, Succeeding Patrick Graham

HONG KONG, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong and Macau today announced strategic changes to its senior leadership team with Wilton Kee appointed to succeed Patrick Graham as Chief Executive Officer, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, subject to regulatory approval. His appointment reflects Manulife's strong commitment to talent development, continuity of strategy, and long-term growth in Hong Kong and Macau, and forms part of the Company's succession planning to deliver on its refreshed enterprise strategy.

Wilton Kee is appointed Chief Executive Officer, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau

"Wilton's appointment underscores our continued focus on disciplined execution, a diversified business model, and our long-term commitment to customers in one of our largest markets in Asia," said Steve Finch, President and CEO of Manulife Asia. "He brings deep and diversified expertise and strategic vision that will help to shape our continued success. Most recently in his dual role as Deputy CEO and CFO, Wilton has reinforced our market position, driven enterprise integration, strengthened management oversight, and advanced alignment on strategic and operational priorities. This appointment represents our confidence that he will continue to execute against our long-term growth priorities as CEO."

Mr. Kee joined Manulife in 2013 and has held a number of senior leadership roles across pricing, product, health and finance in Hong Kong and Macau. He previously served as Chief Product Officer and later assumed the additional role of Head of Health. In 2022, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer, and in March 2026, took on additional responsibilities as Deputy CEO, contributing significantly to the company's strategic development and market leadership in both markets.

Wilton will succeed Patrick effective as of July 1, 2026.

About Manulife Hong Kong and Macau

Manulife Hong Kong has been a trusted name for more than 125 years, while we have served the Macau market for nearly three decades. Since our operations began in Asia in 1897, we have grown into one of the top-tier providers of financial services, offering a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to over 2.6 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. We are committed to helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers.

Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited, and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. These entities are all subsidiaries of Manulife Financial Corporation.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

SOURCE Manulife Hong Kong