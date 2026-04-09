Manulife Partners with Mind HK to Establish New Wellbeing Consultation Hub in Mong Kok

Free one-on-one, in-person mental health consultations to enhance community access to timely psychological support

HONG KONG, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong ("Manulife") today announced an expansion of its long‑standing partnership with its strategic charity partner Mind HK, with the establishment of a new in-person Wellbeing Consultation Hub in Mong Kok, providing free one-on-one mental health consultations for adults in response to the community's growing demand for accessible mental health support.

Wellbeing practitioner and participant engaging in a Wellbeing Check-in session (photo for illustrative purposes)

According to a survey previously conducted by Mind HK and Manulife[1], it is estimated that 36% of Hong Kong residents exhibited symptoms of mild to moderate depression, while 28% showed symptoms of mild to moderate anxiety. Despite this, only 3% of respondents indicated they would prioritize seeking professional psychological support, citing high service costs among the key barriers. The newly established Wellbeing Consultation Hub, fully supported by Manulife and operated by Mind HK, aims to deliver evidence-based and timely mental health support, underscoring Manulife's continued focus to prioritize health and wellbeing as an integral component of holistic health.

Free one-on-one, in-person Wellbeing Check-in sessions empowering Hongkongers to take the first step in caring for their mental wellbeing

As part of the services available at the Wellbeing Consultation Hub, Mind HK will provide free, one‑on‑one, in‑person mental health consultations through the "Manulife x Mind HK Free In-Person Wellbeing Check-in" initiative. Each session lasts approximately 45 minutes and is conducted by Mind HK's trained iACT Wellbeing Practitioners for individuals in need. These sessions are designed to help participants better understand their mental health status and emotional needs. Following the consultation, the Wellbeing Practitioner may recommend community resources or, where appropriate, refer participants to low-intensity psychological interventions for further follow-up.

Effective immediately, members of the public may register to access this free service to gain greater awareness of their mental wellbeing. Face-to-face mental health consultations help foster trust and a sense of psychological safety, while enabling Wellbeing Practitioners to conduct more comprehensive assessments and provide more effective support through real-time observation. Participants may also opt for online consultations with Wellbeing Practitioners, with the service delivered through flexible formats to accommodate the busy pace of urban life.

"Caring for emotional wellbeing is an important first step towards holistic health. When we learn to listen to our inner selves and attend to our emotions, we are better equipped to care for our physical health, mental wellbeing and everyday lives," said Celia Ling, Chief Marketing Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. "Through our long-term partnership with Mind HK, we hope to empower more members of the public to take that first step in seeking support when needed, and to work together to build a healthier and more resilient community."

"Manulife x Mind HK Free In-Person Wellbeing Check-in" Program

Target participants: Hong Kong residents aged 18 to 65

Service languages: Cantonese/ English/ Mandarin

Location: Wellbeing Consultation Hub, Mong Kok ( To protect personal privacy, the detailed address will be provided to successful participants upon confirmation )

) Online Registration: Register here

More information and FAQs: Click here

Nearly 90% of past participants reported gaining practical skills, underscoring the value of community-based mental health support

A co-study previously conducted by Mind HK and Manulife revealed that while many members of the public experience varying degrees of emotional distress, only a small proportion proactively seek professional psychological support, highlighting the need to further strengthen community mental health support.

In response to the study, Mind HK organized a Wellbeing Check-in Day for Manulife, during which Wellbeing Practitioners provided eligible employees, as well as their family members or friends, with 45-minute, one-on-one mental health consultations offered in both in-person and online formats. Post-service surveys showed that nearly 90% of participants reported that the practical coping strategies shared during the consultations helped improve their mental health, while over 90% agreed that the sessions enhanced their awareness of their own mental wellbeing — demonstrating the tangible effectiveness of such services.

The newly established Wellbeing Consultation Hub, conveniently located in Mong Kok's city centre, offers a high level of privacy and a supportive environment for the delivery of professional, one-on-one mental health consultations, addressing the community's demand for accessible psychological support.

The initiative is aligned to the Manulife Longevity Institute, a global research, thought leadership, innovation, advocacy and community investment platform that aims to drive action to help people thrive at every age. The Wellbeing Consultation Hub contributes to this platform by providing sustainable and accessible mental health support to the community.

[1] Co-study conducted by Mind HK and Manulife in 2025 involving 1,000 Hong Kong residents aged 18 and above.

About Manulife Hong Kong and Macau

Manulife Hong Kong has been a trusted name for more than 125 years, while we have served the Macau market for nearly three decades. Since our operations began in Asia in 1897, we have grown into one of the top-tier providers of financial services, offering a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to over 2.6 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. We are committed to helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers.

Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited, and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. These entities are all subsidiaries of Manulife Financial Corporation.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Mind HK

Mind HK, officially known as Mind Mental Health Hong Kong Limited, is a registered charity under Section 88 of the Inland Revenue Ordinance (91/16471), established in 2017. Our mission is to ensure that no one faces a mental health problem alone. Through our work, we hope to improve awareness of mental health and mental health conditions, remove the associated stigma, and provide free psychological support to achieve the best mental health for all in Hong Kong. Together with the existing collaboration and research efforts, we are here to support Hong Kong in becoming a global leader and regional model for public mental health.

For more information about our work, vision, and mission, please visit our website: https://www.mind.org.hk/ .

About iACT Wellbeing Practitioners

Mind HK's iACT Wellbeing Practitioners are trained professionals who provide "low-intensity psychological support" for people experiencing mild to moderate emotional distress. All practitioners hold a bachelor's degree, with most specializing in psychology or counselling. Each practitioner completes around 140 hours of intensive training and at least 120 hours of supervised clinical practice over 9 months. To ensure service quality, all practitioners receive regular supervision from recognised psychologists, providing safe and effective support for those in emotional distress.

SOURCE Manulife Hong Kong