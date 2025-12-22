Manulife Hong Kong Partners with Hong Kong Baptist Hospital to Launch Outpatient Cashless Service for Cancer Day Treatment

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong today announced an expansion of its partnership with Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (HKBH) through the launch of an outpatient cashless service[1] for cancer day treatment at both HKBH and its East Kowloon Medical Centre (EKMC). This initiative aims to provide greater financial convenience during treatment, while reinforcing Manulife's commitment to providing holistic health solutions and enhancing access to quality care for its customers.

Manulife Hong Kong announced expanded partnership with Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (HKBH), introducing an outpatient cashless service for cancer day treatment at HKBH and its East Kowloon Medical Centre (EKMC). Pictured (from left): Danny Lee, Chief Health Officer at Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, and Grace Wong, Director of Administration and Planning, Hong Kong Baptist Hospital.

In response to growing demand for accessible treatment options, the outpatient cashless service enables eligible customers[2] to receive cancer day treatment without upfront payment, streamlining the claims process and reducing financial stress during a critical time. In addition, the partnership introduces a suite of value-added services at HKBH's medical centres for eligible customers[3], including vaccinations and health check-ups. These offerings are designed to make preventive care more accessible and convenient, empowering individuals to take proactive steps in managing their health and well-being. These enhancements build on Manulife's existing collaboration with HKBH, which already provides access to second medical opinions from oncologists[4]. Together, these offerings underscore Manulife's commitment to making quality healthcare more accessible and supporting customers throughout their health journeys.

"We believe true well-being goes beyond physical health as it encompasses financial security and emotional wellness. Our collaboration with Hong Kong Baptist Hospital underscores our unwavering commitment to promoting holistic well-being, giving our customers peace of mind and support across different stages of their health journey," said Danny Lee, Chief Health Officer at Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. "By providing an outpatient cashless service for cancer day treatment, we are enhancing access to quality care while reducing patients' upfront cost – empowering them to focus fully on their treatment and recovery. We are delighted to take this step forward in delivering more integrated care solutions – and we remain steadfast to help our customers live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives."

Grace Wong, Director of Administration and Planning, Hong Kong Baptist Hospital said: "We are honored to strengthen our collaboration with Manulife Hong Kong through this outpatient cashless service for cancer day treatment, available at both Hong Kong Baptist Hospital and our new HKBH East Kowloon Medical Centre (EKMC) located in Ngau Tau Kok. This initiative embodies our founding mission - 'In the Service of Man, for the Glory of God' - and enables patients to focus fully on their treatment and recovery. As a medical institution committed to whole-person care, we believe that true healing encompasses both clinical excellence and compassionate support. Through this enhanced partnership, we continue our dedication to serving the community with accessible, quality healthcare that honors both our patients' needs and our service missions."

The recently launched Manulife Longevity Institute underscores this commitment by creating a global platform to drive action that helps people live longer, healthier, and more financially secure lives by 2030 – in Asia and around the world.

Terms and conditions apply. For more details and risks about the relevant insurance products, please refer to the respective product leaflets. The content of this press release does not contain the full terms of the policy(ies), and the full terms can be found in the corresponding policy document(s). For complete product information of VHIS plans, please visit our website at www.manulife.com.hk. Before making a purchase, customers are encouraged to read the policy provisions for the exact terms and conditions that apply to these products. The services shall only be constituted as value-added services and not form part of the contractual benefit, nor forming any part of VHIS certified plans. Manulife reserves the right to amend or terminate these services at any time without prior notice.

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong has been a trusted name for more than 125 years. Since our operations started in Asia in 1897, we have grown to become one of the top-tier providers of financial services, offering a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to over 2.6 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. We are committed to helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers.

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited, and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. These entities are all subsidiaries of Manulife Financial Corporation.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Hong Kong Baptist Hospital

Established in 1963, Hong Kong Baptist Hospital is a Christian hospital that lives up to the mission "In the Service of Man, for the Glory of God" to serve the needy with love and compassion, and provides holistic care in which one's physical, emotional, and well-being aspects are being taken care of.

Deemed as one of the most established private hospitals in Hong Kong, HKBH offers 24-hour outpatient services, together with a wide spectrum of specialist services, investigative and allied health services. In late 2020, HKBH expanded its service network by the opening of the HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre (AMC) at Ngau Tau Kok, providing health screening, medical imaging, and endoscopy services for the community.

HKBH's latest development – HKBH East Kowloon Medical Centre (EKMC), the first fully-owned comprehensive ambulatory medical centre, commenced full operations in August 2025. Located in Kwun Tong Business Area (Ngau Tau Kok), this 32-storey facility provides various medical services, including general practice, speciality outpatient clinics, laboratory diagnostics, imaging, rehabilitation, and specialised day centres, offering hospital-grade, one-stop comprehensive ambulatory medical services to meet the community's healthcare needs.

[1] For more details, please refer to https://www.manulife.com.hk/content/dam/insurance/hk/en/documents/services/others/cancer-treatment-service-provider-list.pdf. [2] The outpatient cashless service for cancer day treatment is available to "ManuMaster Healthcare Series/Benefit", "ManuShine Healthcare Series/Benefit", "Manulife Supreme VHIS Flexi Plan", "Manulife Supreme Lite VHIS Supplementary Benefit", "Manulife Supreme Medical Plan" and "Manulife Supreme Lite Medical Supplementary Benefit" customers. ManuMaster Healthcare Series/Benefit and ManuShine Healthcare Series/Benefit are available as basic plans or supplementary benefits. Terms and conditions apply. For more details, please refer to https://www.manulife.com.hk/en/individual/services/pre-assessment-and-cashless-service/outpatient-cancer-treatment.html. [3] Eligibility for vaccinations and health check-ups applies to customers enrolled in Manulife group life and health plans, as well as individual insurance plans. Terms and conditions apply. For more details, please contact a Manulife financial advisor. [4] Terms and conditions apply. For more details, please contact a Manulife financial advisor.

SOURCE Manulife Hong Kong