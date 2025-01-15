MARBLEX PAVES WAY FOR A NEW BEGINNING THROUGH ITS REBRANDING INITIATIVE BY LEVERAGING "FUN COMES FIRST"

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain gaming company MARBLEX today announced its rebranding initiatives reflecting future business operations.

First kicked off in 2022, MARBLEX presented its latest slogan "FUN COMES FIRST" furbishing services that encompasses from Expanding Game Partnerships to Reinforcing User Compensation Systems, Strengthening Technology and Sustainability and Enhancing Community-centered Operations.

Moreover, MARBLEX unveiled new BI (Brand Identity) assets including a Mascot, Token Design and the Brand Logo all tied with its core mission related to its watchword of "Fun."

MARBLEX's first-ever mascot, a green goblin named "gObY" has been introduced, which is inspired by fantasy-themed goblin characters. gObY is designed to bring about playful wits and spirited energy to MARBLEX through its signature characteristics that are both amusing and mischievous.

The Token design has also been revamped featuring bright neon color palettes and incorporating full wits of gObY anticipated to resonate with younger audiences based on its unique design architecture. The refreshed Brand Logo harnesses a bubble-like design with curved accents, giving it a more approachable ambience.

Meanwhile, in virtue of the rebranding, MARBLEX has over ten game projects - including MMORPGs, casual games and simulation genre titles - in its onboarding blueprint by 2026, further bolstering its presence in the gaming industry.

MARBLEX is a blockchain-specialized subsidiary of the renowned game developer and publisher, Netmarble. The company will progressively integrate its proprietary blockchain ecosystem into upcoming titles through ongoing updates.

More information can be found on the MARBLEX's official website, Telegram, and X.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX is a blockchain-powered subsidiary of Netmarble Corp. Netmarble Corp. is a well-established developer and publisher of mobile games comprised of more than 6,000 game industry veterans and blockchain technology experts from across the globe. MARBLEX aims to bring the highest quality blockchain games to market by providing key services such as a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, token staking, and an NFT Marketplace. MBX, a proprietary blockchain ecosystem launched by MARBLEX, allows gamers to advance their experiences through organic engagement and rewards for participation. The MBX ecosystem can be enjoyed as part of popular Netmarble titles, such as Meta World: My City, A3: Still Alive, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and Pocket Girls:Idle RPG.

