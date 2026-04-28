Marking 10 Years in Vietnam, MINISO Unveils The Country's First MINISO FRIENDS in Ho Chi Minh City

Located on the 3rd floor of Van Hanh Mall, the newly renovated MINISO FRIENDS store is designed around strong character visuals and IP‑led merchandising. The space is organized into dedicated IP zones spanning collectibles, blind boxes, and plush toys, as well as beauty products and everyday accessories. Character‑led installations featuring Stitch, Winnie the Pooh, and Gift Bear—alongside dedicated YOYO displays—bring IP storytelling into the physical space, creating a highly photo‑friendly and immersive retail environment that encourages exploration and engagement.

As a newly introduced format, MINISO FRIENDS is built around IP‑led retail experiences, featuring a higher concentration of IP products and immersive in‑store scenarios that encourage offline exploration. At Van Hanh Mall, the store brings together a wide range of globally popular IPs, with IP products accounting for approximately 70% of the overall assortment, while also serving as a key launch destination for new and trending IP toy offerings in Vietnam.

Highlights include fan‑favorite collaborations such as Sanrio, Chiikawa, and the proprietary IP YOYO, with first‑release products including the YOYO Fly with the Wind Series, Sanrio SEA‑exclusive Hello Kitty Leopard collection, and Chiikawa Sakura Season Collection. In addition, globally recognized IPs making their Vietnam debut—such as Star Wars and Luo Xiaohei—further expand the store's diversified IP lineup, bringing both established and newly launched IP experiences together in one space.

A highlight of the store opening was the appearance of influential popular singer Quân A.P, alongside a series of fan‑focused activities. Throughout the day, Gift Bear mascot performances created interactive moments with strong audience participation. Visitors were also invited to take part in the "Exchange YOUR Blind Box" event, centered on the limited Sanrio Forest Animal Series vinyl plush blind boxes. The activity showcased MINISO's diverse IP-driven interactive experiences and sparked strong enthusiasm among hundreds of fans.

As MINISO marks its 10th anniversary in the Vietnam market, the launch of MINISO FRIENDS reflects the brand's continued development and evolution at the local level. Since opening its first store in Vietnam in 2016, MINISO has steadily expanded its presence across the country, with stores located in key commercial districts and landmarks such as the Landmark 81 area, Vincom Times City, Hoan Kiem Lake, and Nha Trang Center, reaching more than 30 major cities including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Hai Phong, and Nha Trang.

Over the past decade, MINISO has continued to bring globally popular as well as proprietary IP products to consumers through IP‑driven retail scenarios, creating enjoyable and accessible shopping experiences for a broad consumer base. Looking ahead, MINISO will continue developing its IP‑focused retail formats while expanding its capabilities as a leading IP operation platform, delivering immersive in‑store experiences and making a wider range of IP content accessible to consumers across Southeast Asia and global markets.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

SOURCE MINISO