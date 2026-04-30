MINISO Releases 2025 ESG Report, Strengthening IP Strategy and Sustainable Growth

During the reporting period, MINISO further strengthened its ESG governance framework and long-term value creation capabilities. The Company's overall ESG performance continued to improve, with its S&P CSA score increasing to 43, ranking among the top 15% of the industry, and its Wind ESG rating maintaining an AA level for the third consecutive year. By embedding ESG principles into its IP-driven strategy, MINISO continues to build a sustainable and resilient foundation for long-term global growth.

Advancing Toward a Global IP Operation Platform

Guided by its vision "To become the world's leading IP operation platform," MINISO continues to evolve beyond traditional retail, strengthening capabilities in IP operation, product innovation and content integration.

Through a dual‑engine model combining top‑tier licensed IPs and proprietary IPs, MINISO continues to build a resilient IP ecosystem that balances cultural value and commercial strength. While expanding global IP partnerships, the Company has also reinforced the long‑term cultivation of proprietary IPs, providing a stable and sustainable content foundation to support product innovation and long‑term business development.

The Company remains committed to its long‑term goal of supporting 100 Chinese IPs go global over the next decade, while nurturing original creativity through initiatives such as the Global IP Genius Youth Program.

At the product level, MINISO continued to promote craftsmanship and design innovation across IP‑related products, including vinyl plush and hand‑feel oil craftsmanship, further enriching IP product offerings and strengthening the sustainable foundation of its core business.

Building a Diverse and Inclusive Global Workforce

MINISO continues to strengthen a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce across global markets. As of the end of the reporting period, female employees accounted for approximately 65% of the workforce, with women representing around 55% of management positions, reflecting continued progress in building a more balanced and inclusive organization.

Localization continued to be a key pillar of overseas operations. In directly operated overseas markets such as Vietnam, the localization rate of operational employees reached 99%, while the localization rate of store managers reached 100%.

MINISO is also enhancing its employee incentive and care mechanisms. During the reporting period, MINISO granted share incentives to approximately 475 employees, of whom around 400 were non-senior management employees. In addition, MINISO also established a marriage and maternity incentive fund to foster a more family-friendly workplace. As of the end of the reporting period, the fund had distributed a cumulative total of RMB 3.41 million, benefiting more than 200 employee families.

Leveraging its strengthened governance framework and people‑oriented talent strategy, MINISO received a total of 18 employer brand and workplace‑related awards during the reporting period, including the Harvard Business Review's High‑Energy Team Globalization Special Award, HR Asia's Best Employer, and the Great Place to Work global certification from Great Place to Work, among others.

Deepening Community Engagement and Public Welfare

Throughout the year, MINISO advanced public welfare initiatives across key focus areas including children's development, women's empowerment and animal welfare, with total public welfare donations amounted to approximately RMB 3 million during the reporting period.

Leveraging its youthful brand identity, MINISO works with partners to expand the reach and impact of its community initiatives. Programs such as "Red Power" support adolescent girls' health in developing regions through educational outreach and material donations. Animal welfare campaigns including "Hey, Don't Call Me Village Dog" and "From Strays to Heroes – Give Us a Lift" have promoted adoption and in-store awareness, generating over 100 million impressions.

In overseas markets, MINISO actively integrated into local communities by aligning initiatives with local social needs and priorities. Through well-curated community engagement, material donations and employee volunteer activities, the Company continued to strengthen long‑term trust between the brand and local communities.

Advancing Green Operations and Sustainable Retail Practices

MINISO continued to advance its low‑carbon transformation and enhanced resource efficiency across areas including energy structure, operational models, retail scenarios and product design.

In terms of infrastructure, MINISO expanded its use of renewable energy. The headquarters building obtained LEED Platinum pre‑certification and installed solar photovoltaic panels, while its logistics park installed approximately 77,000 square meters of solar photovoltaic panels, generating approximately 12.5 million kWh of clean electricity annually and reducing carbon emissions by over 6,600 tons per year.

Across logistics and warehousing, MINISO enhanced circular packaging and operational efficiency, introducing reusable plastic boxes to replace single-use cartons and completing the full electrification of delivery vehicles and warehouse forklifts in directly operated stores.

At the store and product level, MINISO integrated environmental concepts into retail spaces and products. Stores such as Ningbo Super MINISO and Foshan Lingnan Tiandi incorporated biophilic and local cultural design elements, while 53 SKUs obtained biodegradable certification, and 580 kilograms of recycled materials were used in Eco-friendly PEN PEN plush toys.

Looking ahead, MINISO continues to advance the deep integration of its IP strategy and ESG practices by coordinating IP operations, talent development, public welfare initiatives and green operations. By embedding ESG principles across its global business, MINISO consistently delivers high‑quality, warm and joyful consumption value to society and consumers.

To view the full MINISO 2025 ESG report, click the link here

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About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

SOURCE MINISO