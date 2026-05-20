Marriott International and The Fern Hotels & Resorts Celebrate 75 Signings and 50 Openings for Series by Marriott in India

Achieved in under six months, the brand's remarkable trajectory signals owner confidence and growing demand in the region for quality, trusted accommodation across market segments

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. today announced landmark dual milestones for The Fern Hotels & Resorts, Series by Marriott in India - 75 hotels have now been signed under the brand's founding collaboration with Concept Hospitality Private Limited (CHPL), while 50 of those properties are already open and welcoming guests - bringing over 3,556 rooms into Marriott's portfolio in India. Accomplished in under six months since the brand's debut in November 2025, this pace of growth stands as one of the most compelling chapters in Marriott's regional expansion story and firmly establishes India as the defining foundation for Series by Marriott's global growth.

"When we launched Series by Marriott in India last November, we spoke of a brand designed to scale with both speed and purpose," said Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International. "Reaching 75 signings, with 50 open and operating hotels across the country, in under six months is a validation of that vision. India is not simply a launchpad for this brand; it is proof of concept. As we expand our footprint, we remain focused on delivering consistent, quality experiences for guests, while offering owners an efficient, conversion-friendly model, backed by the strength of Marriott Bonvoy and our distribution ecosystem"

With the founding deal for Series by Marriott's global debut, Concept Hospitality and The Fern Hotels & Resorts brought to the table a distinctive combination of regional authenticity, and a commitment to sustainable hospitality, spanning the breadth of the subcontinent. Together, the resulting Series by Marriott portfolio now spans 43 cities in India across Tier 1, 2 and 3 markets, reflecting both depth of presence and strong geographic balance across the country.

"Reaching 75 signed hotels is a milestone we are genuinely proud of, but the more meaningful story is the hotels that are already open - already welcoming guests, earning loyalty, and delivering on the promise we made when this association began," said Suhail Kannampilly, Managing Director, Concept Hospitality. "The alignment between The Fern's heritage of thoughtful, regionally rooted hospitality and Marriott International's global standards and distribution has resonated powerfully with owners and travelers alike. Between our commitment to sustainable hospitality, the industry's growing appetite for quality development, and Marriott's unmatched systems and loyalty reach, we are tracking well ahead of our plans - and we are only just beginning."

Series by Marriott is a regionally created globally connected, collection brand that brings together locally recognized hotel groups under the trusted umbrella of Marriott Bonvoy. Designed for the 'global domestic' traveler - guests who seek the comfort and reliability of a world-class brand alongside genuine, place-specific experiences - the brand is defined by the well-executed fundamentals that matter most: comfortable rooms, reliable service, dependable Wi-Fi, and a sense of arrival that feels unmistakably local.

Each property tells its own story, shaped by the character of the region and the people it serves. From a heritage hotel in Rajasthan to a business hotel in a thriving Tier 2 city, every Series by Marriott hotel delivers the consistent quality guests trust while celebrating the distinctive spirit of its destination. Select properties also offer access to breakfast, fitness centers, and meetings and events spaces - making the brand equally suited to the leisure explorer and the discerning business traveler.

The brand now holds a presence in key cities, tier two markets as well as popular resort destinations with openings such as The Fern Mumbai, Goregaon, Series by Marriott; The Fern Jaipur, Series by Marriott; The Fern Habitat Goa, Candolim, Series by Marriott; Rakabi The Fern Igatpuri, Series by Marriott and The Fern Residency Bengaluru, Seshadripuram, Series by Marriott, to name a few.

Guests at The Fern Hotels & Resorts, Series by Marriott can expect a thoughtfully curated set of signature experiences, including:

Grab & Go Breakfast - a packed breakfast box available for guests with early-morning departures, ensuring every journey begins with energy and ease.

- a packed breakfast box available for guests with early-morning departures, ensuring every journey begins with energy and ease. Single Lady Traveller Recognition - a curated suite of amenities placed in-room prior to arrival, designed to make solo female guests feel seen, safe, and specially welcomed.

- a curated suite of amenities placed in-room prior to arrival, designed to make solo female guests feel seen, safe, and specially welcomed. Evening Delight - a turndown service featuring local chocolates or regional treats alongside a personalized goodnight message.

- a turndown service featuring local chocolates or regional treats alongside a personalized goodnight message. Lamp Lighting Ceremony - a tranquil dusk ritual that honors the rhythm of nature and invites guests to pause, breathe, and unwind.

- a tranquil dusk ritual that honors the rhythm of nature and invites guests to pause, breathe, and unwind. Healthy Sleep - soaked almonds and raisins with cumin-infused water placed bedside each evening, a nod to ancient Indian wellness traditions.

All properties under The Fern Hotels & Resorts, Series by Marriott, participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn points for their stay at the hotels, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

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About Series by Marriott®

Series by Marriott is a collection brand that brings together established, regionally recognized hotel brands into one thoughtfully curated portfolio - designed for travelers who want comfort, value, and a sense of place. Each property tells its own local story reflecting the character of the region and the people it serves, while delivering a simple, approachable experience focused on well‑executed fundamentals. Designed to offer quality and value in the right locations at the right price, Series by Marriott hotels provide comfortable rooms, free Wi‑Fi, daily coffee or tea, and access to breakfast, fitness centers, and meetings and event spaces at select properties. Wherever travelers find a Series by Marriott hotel, they can count on the basics done well - consistently and with care. Guests can enjoy the local character of Series by Marriott hotels with the benefits of Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's global travel program offering members an extraordinary portfolio of brands, exclusive experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unmatched benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with over 9,900 properties in 146 countries and territories, as of March 31, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

SOURCE Marriott International