CITY EXPRESS BY MARRIOTT DEBUTS IN ASIA PACIFIC WITH TWO HOTELS IN OSAKA, JAPAN

The 243 combined rooms across City Express by Marriott Shin-Imamiya and City Express by Marriott Osaka Namba South introduce the brand's seamless blend of value, convenience, and modern comfort to one of Japan's most dynamic cities

OSAKA, Japan, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- City Express by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands today announced the opening of City Express by Marriott Shin-Imamiya and City Express by Marriott Osaka Namba South, marking the brand's highly anticipated debut in the Asia Pacific region. The simultaneous launch of both properties introduces the brand's signature value proposition to Osaka, a city renowned for its culinary innovation, cultural energy, and vibrant urban character.

City Express by Marriott Osaka Namba South – Room

The opening of these two hotels underscores Marriott International's strategic commitment to expanding its midscale offerings in key global markets, while establishing a strong foundation for continued growth of the City Express by Marriott brand across Asia Pacific excluding China. As Japan attracts increasing numbers of domestic and international travelers, the brand provides a compelling option for guests seeking accessible, well-connected accommodations that deliver quality, simplicity, and value.

Key Highlights: City Express by Marriott Shin-Imamiya & Osaka Namba South Brand Milestone: First City Express by Marriott properties in Asia Pacific excluding China; dual debut in Osaka, Japan

Combined Capacity: 243 total guestrooms (100 rooms at City Express by Marriott Shin-Imamiya, 143 rooms at City Express by Marriott Osaka Namba South)

Brand Positioning: Value-driven accommodations designed for both business and leisure guests, focused on quality, simplicity, and efficiency - providing a functional home base in well ‑ connected locations

Guest Experience: Rooms with a modern design and quality amenities, beverage welcome corner, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, daily breakfast with hot and cold options

"Today marks a significant milestone for Marriott International as we introduce City Express by Marriott to the Asia Pacific excluding China region," said Cristiano Rinaldi, Chief Lodging Product & Services Officer, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. "City Express by Marriott brings a compelling value proposition that resonates with today's travelers - combining efficiency, comfort, and accessibility in vibrant urban destinations. We are confident the brand will appeal to guests seeking smart, reliable stays that allow them to relax, recharge, and get ready for whatever comes next."

Value-Driven Hospitality for the Modern Traveler

City Express by Marriott is designed for travelers who value quality and simplicity. Every element of the brand experience is thoughtfully curated to provide convenience, consistency, and value. Both Osaka properties embody the core principles of the brand, offering seamless and efficient stays tailored to the needs of travelers balancing work and leisure.

Guestrooms at both hotels feature quality amenities with a focus on simplicity, providing comfortable and functional spaces where guests can unwind after exploring Osaka's attractions or attending business meetings. Each hotel offers daily breakfast options with fresh coffee and a selection of hot and cold dishes, including local favorites that reflect the region's celebrated culinary traditions. Guests are also invited to enjoy complimentary coffee and tea at a beverage welcome corner, conveniently located in the lobby of both properties, perfect for a relaxed arrival or a quick refresh anytime.

For travelers managing professional commitments on the road, both properties provide flexible workspaces, and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, enabling productivity throughout their stay. Both hotels are strategically positioned to provide seamless access to Osaka's key transport hubs and popular attractions, making them practical choices for business and leisure travelers alike.

City Express by Marriott Shin-Imamiya

The 100-room City Express by Marriott Shin-Imamiya is located in Minami, one of Osaka's most dynamic neighborhoods, offering convenient access to the city's commercial districts and iconic landmarks. Surrounded by a mix of retail, residential, and commercial developments, the hotel provides both convenience and immersion in local urban life.

The hotel is located directly adjacent to Shin-Imamiya Station, one of Osaka's key transport interchanges. With access to the JR Osaka Loop Line, Nankai Main Line, and Osaka Metro, the hotel offers connectivity across the city and the wider Kansai region. Travelers arriving via Kansai International Airport benefit from direct train access on the Nankai Main Line, with a journey time of approximately 50 minutes.

Guests can explore nearby attractions including Tsutenkaku Tower, Tennoji Zoo, and Kuromon Market, all within close proximity. Abeno Harukas and Tennoji are just five minutes away, while Namba, Dotonbori, and Shinsaibashi - renowned for their shopping, dining, and entertainment - can be reached within 7 to 10 minutes.

City Express by Marriott Osaka Namba South

The 143-room City Express by Marriott Osaka Namba South is located in Hanazono-kita, Nishinari-ku, set within a neighborhood that reflects the authentic rhythm of Osaka's urban landscape. The hotel is adjacent to Hanazonochō Station on the Osaka Metro Yotsubashi Line, providing direct and convenient access to central Osaka.

Guests can easily explore nearby attractions, including Abeno Harukas and Tennoji (7 minutes), Namba (10 minutes), Dotonbori (12 minutes), and Shinsaibashi (15 minutes). Osaka Dome and Osaka Castle Park are also accessible from the hotel. Kansai International Airport is approximately 45 minutes away via direct train on the Nankai Line, ensuring smooth access for international and regional travelers.

"The debut of City Express by Marriott in Osaka reflects our confidence in Japan's travel market and the growing demand for high-quality, value-driven accommodations," said Yuji Tanaka, Market Vice President for Japan and Guam, Marriott International. "Osaka is one of the country's most culturally rich and dynamic cities, and these two hotels provide convenient gateways for both domestic and international travelers to experience its unique energy. We are delighted to welcome today's value-conscious travelers to discover Osaka through the City Express by Marriott experience."

The hotels will be operated by Shin‑Imamiya Hospitality G.K., a subsidiary of Pacifica Hotels G.K., under a franchise agreement with Marriott International.

City Express by Marriott participates in Marriott Bonvoy - the award-winning travel program from Marriott International - allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at these hotels, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

For reservations and more information, please visit the hotel's websites: City Express by Marriott Shin-Imamiya and City Express by Marriott Osaka Namba South.

About City Express by Marriott®

City Express by Marriott offers travelers a space where convenience meets comfort. Catering to the needs of both business and leisure travelers, the brand offers seamless and efficient stays in convenient locations, ensuring a hassle-free journey. With a focus on quality and simplicity, guests do more than just stay – they relax, recharge, and get ready for whatever comes next. With around 150 properties in 6 countries, City Express by Marriott, our flagship, stands alongside City Express Plus by Marriott, City Express Suites by Marriott, City Express Junior by Marriott, and City Centro by Marriott, each uniquely designed for a different segment of travelers. City Express by Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits, including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit marriott.com. For the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com.

About Mariott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE Marriott International