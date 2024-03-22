MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL LUXURY HOTEL RESTAURANTS RECEIVED MICHELIN HONORS IN HONG KONG AND MACAU

In its 2024 Hong Kong and Macau Guide, Michelin Awarded Six Marriott International Luxury Hotel Restaurants a Total of Nine Stars

SHANGHAI, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the anticipated announcement of Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2024, Marriott International proudly announces that six of its luxury hotel restaurants – Tin Lung Heen, L'Envol, Rùn, Man Ho, Tosca di Angelo, and Lai Heen – have collectively earned nine Michelin stars. This recent honor adds to the accolades from the 2023 and 2024 Michelin Guides across Greater China, with a total of 11 Marriott International luxury hotel restaurants awarded 15 stars, including four two-Michelin-star and seven one-Michelin-star establishments.

L-R: L'Envol at The St. Regis Hong Kong, Tosca di Angelo at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

"We are delighted to share that six of our luxury hotel restaurants have received recognition from the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2024," said Bart Buiring, Managing Director, Luxury, Greater China, Marriott International. "These recognitions honor the exceptional dedication of our chefs and their teams to provide unforgettable dining experiences through innovative menus, impeccable service, and attention to detail. We look forward to continuing to provide extraordinary culinary experiences to our guests."

The Michelin Guide, renowned worldwide as a premier dining authority for over a century, commits itself to identifying and celebrating outstanding dining experiences and culinary mastery globally. Michelin Stars are awarded based on a rigorous evaluation of five criteria: the quality of the products, the mastery of flavor and cooking techniques, the chef's personality in the cuisine, the harmony of flavors, and the consistency of culinary experiences. The award-winning restaurants at Marriott International's luxury hotels in Greater China have been recognized for their exemplary service, consistent excellence, and a culinary philosophy underscored by consistent quality, highlighting the Group's strengths and accomplishments in the culinary sector.

Three Restaurants Retained Two Michelin Stars through Exquisite Craftsmanship

Tin Lung Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, continues its legacy of culinary excellence by retaining its two MICHELIN Stars for the twelfth consecutive year. Perched on the 102nd floor of the International Commerce Centre, the restaurant offers breathtaking views of Victoria Harbor and serves dishes that are as visually captivating as they are delectable. Led by Chef Paul Lau, one of Hong Kong's most esteemed Cantonese culinary talents, Tin Lung Heen is at the forefront of innovating and refining Cantonese cuisine. Chef Lau's exceptional culinary skills and deep respect for Cantonese traditions ensure that each dish not only preserves the heritage but also introduces innovative touches.

Signature Cantonese restaurant Rùn at The St. Regis Hong Kong celebrates its second consecutive year as a two-MICHELIN-star restaurant. The restaurant uses seasonal fresh ingredients to create authentic and flavorful dishes, showcasing the sophistication and delicacy of Cantonese cuisine. With over 35 years of culinary experience, Chef Hung Chi-Kwong elevates Cantonese cuisine with fresh and modern interpretations of classic favorites. Chef Hungstrives for excellence in food plating, serving guests with a dual feast of taste and visual artistry. To elevate the dining experience at Rùn, tea pairings are recommended by Restaurant Manager Kezia Chan, an accredited and highly experienced Tea Master. With her in-depth understanding and expertise in tea culture, Kezia thoughtfully curates a unique tea pairing that harmonizes with guests' preferences and dish features.

Renowned for its captivating ambiance and refined French cuisine, the French restaurant L'Envol at the St. Regis Hong Kong upholds its two-star rating. Led by Chef Olivier Elzer, a prominent figure among French chefs in Hong Kong, L'Envol offers contemporary interpretations of classic French haute cuisine, featuring a selection of seasonal ingredients dedicated to maintaining exceptional food and beverage quality. Chief Sommelier Tristan Pommier enhances the dining experience with expertly curated wine selections and pairings, intricately matching each dish for harmonious flavor combinations.

Restaurants Awarded One Michelin Star for Great Culinary Feats

Man Ho Chinese Restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong has proudly maintained its Michelin star status for the fourth year in a row. The restaurant's sophisticated design, inspired by a classical Chinese garden, marries traditional Chinese architecture with modern aesthetic principles. Under the leadership of Executive Chinese Chef Jayson Tang, a seasoned professional with over a decade of experience in traditional Chinese cuisine, Man Ho offers guests an exceptional dining experience that builds upon classic dishes with innovative interpretations.

Tosca di Angelo at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, renowned for its culinary excellence, celebrates its eleventh consecutive year as a Michelin-starred restaurant. The distinctive open kitchen design not only showcases the culinary techniques of the chefs but also engages guests in an interactive dining experience. Chef Angelo Aglianó, the Director of Tosca di Angelo, draws inspiration from his upbringing in Sicily by the azure waters of the Mediterranean. His passion for cooking, honed through years of preparing fish with his father, a professional fisherman, infuses the restaurant with a unique strength in enhancing the natural umami of seafood, resulting in authentic Italian dishes that blend creativity with time-honored traditions.

Lai Heen, the signature Cantonese restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, stands as one of the region's most esteemed destinations for high-end Chinese cuisine. Located on the 51st floor of Galaxy Macau, the restaurant offers panoramic views of the city, providing a magnificent backdrop for guests from around the world to indulge in authentic Cantonese dishes. The team of accomplished chefs utilizes premium international ingredients to craft innovative takes on classic Cantonese recipes, delivering an engaging and memorable dining experience that encapsulates the spirit of Cantonese culinary heritage.

Unlock More Culinary Destinations on a Star-Studded Journey

In addition to the celebrated establishments in Hong Kong and Macau, various luxury hotel restaurants from Marriott International across Greater China have been recognized in the Michelin Guide. These accolades highlight the breadth of culinary diversity and the exceptional quality of gastronomy.

Lai Heen, the signature Cantonese restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou, is committed to presenting diners with cuisine's exquisite and artistic charm. The culinary team, led by Executive Chinese Chef Aiden Huang, incorporates ingenious ideas into classic recipes with traditional methods and techniques from Guangzhou's rich culinary heritage. Nestled on the 53rd floor of The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, Jin Xuan Chinese Restaurant glimmers like a shining pearl above the clouds, mirroring Shanghai's glittering skyline. Helmed by Executive Chef Daniel Wong, the culinary team serves an authentic yet imaginative Cantonese menu with selected seasonal ingredients, presenting guests with a glamorous feast in the air.

Two restaurants at Bulgari Hotel Shanghai have preserved their Michelin Stars through sustained excellence. Chinese fine-dining restaurant Bao Li Xuan has retained two Michelin Stars, and Italian restaurant Il Ristorante—Niko Romito has earned one Michelin Star. Bulgari Hotel Beijing's Il Ristorante—Niko Romito has also been awarded one Michelin Star this year, presenting a distinctive Italian culinary philosophy that thrives with innovative concepts.

With a commitment to varied dining experiences and Michelin-starred quality experiences, the luxury hotel restaurants of Marriott International in Greater China continue to set benchmarks for excellence in the culinary world. Diners from every corner of the world are welcome to embark on an unparalleled journey of gastronomic exploration.

