Marriott International's Asia Pacific Excluding China Region Reports Exceptional Growth and Development Momentum in 2025

Asia Pacific excluding China delivers third consecutive year of record development performance with nearly 200 organic deals signed, adding more than 28,000 rooms to its development pipeline

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR, "Marriott") today announced that its Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC) region delivered another outstanding year of growth and strategic expansion in 2025, marking the region's third consecutive year of record-breaking development activity. The performance reflects strong intra-region travel demand and continued confidence from owners and developers across diverse markets.

"Our record performance in 2025 underscores the strength of Marriott's growth engine across the region and the enduring confidence our hotel owners place in our brands and operating platform. Sustained intra-regional and international travel demand and a diversified portfolio have enabled us to scale with purpose across markets, segments and development models", said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. "As we expand into emerging destinations and accelerate conversions and multi-unit agreements, we remain focused on delivering long-term value for owners while creating compelling experiences that resonate with today's travelers."

Record Development Activity and Pipeline Expansion

APEC delivered its third consecutive year of record development signings, with 187 organic deals representing more than 28,000 rooms signed in 2025, a 32% year-over-year increase. Underscoring strong owner confidence in Marriott's diverse brand portfolio and operating platform, the region closed the year with more than 400 hotels and over 86,000 rooms in the development pipeline.

Conversions continued to be a key growth engine, accounting for 35% of total signed deals, reinforcing Marriott's value proposition for owners seeking speed-to-market and access to a powerful global distribution ecosystem. Multi-unit agreements also contributed significantly, representing close to 30% of total signings, reflecting growing appetite for owners to scale portfolios across markets and brand segments with a single hospitality platform.

The top five growth markets in APEC with the highest number of signings in 2025 were India, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Japan. India saw the most signings with a record 99 deals representing over 12,000 rooms.

In 2025, Marriott introduced Series by Marriott™ through a founding multi-unit deal in India. The deal resulted in the conversion of 26 hotels to the brand in a single day, adding approximately 1,900 rooms to its portfolio overnight. As of end-2025, the brand has 37 open properties (approximately 2,600 rooms) in 23 cities across India. Operating as Fern Hotels & Resorts, Series by Marriott, the portfolio marks the brand's inaugural global debut, showcasing a collection of eco-sensitive hotels rooted in sustainability and regional charm, and underscoring Marriott's ability to scale locally resonant brands at speed.

Brand Momentum Across Segments

Luxury remained a strategic focus in 2025 and accounted for approximately 19% of 2025 organic rooms signings, with JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton and Luxury Collection seeing the highest number of signed deals. Insights from Marriott's Intentional Traveler research continue to point to sustained long-term demand among affluent travelers, who increasingly prioritize wellness, personalization and purpose-driven experiences.

The company strengthened its luxury pipeline in urban and resort destinations, with key luxury signings in 2025, including:

JW Marriott Hotel Johor Bahru (est. 2027 opening) - this signing marks the brand's anticipated arrival in Malaysia's southern state. The property is set to play a pivotal role in Johor Bahru's emergence as a dynamic destination for discerning global travellers.

(est. 2027 opening) - this signing marks the brand's anticipated arrival in Malaysia's southern state. The property is set to play a pivotal role in Johor Bahru's emergence as a dynamic destination for discerning global travellers. Pottuvil, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve (est. 2032 opening) - expected to debut in Sri Lanka along its pristine eastern coast, this highly exclusive property underscores the company's focus on untapped destinations, offering deeply immersive experiences rooted in nature, culture, and place.

(est. 2032 opening) - expected to debut in Sri Lanka along its pristine eastern coast, this highly exclusive property underscores the company's focus on untapped destinations, offering deeply immersive experiences rooted in nature, culture, and place. The Ritz-Carlton, Fiji, Namuka Bay (est. 2032 opening) - a brand debut in Fiji, anticipated to expand Marriott's presence in the destination and mark the company's entry into the Coral Coast.

(est. 2032 opening) - a brand debut in Fiji, anticipated to expand Marriott's presence in the destination and mark the company's entry into the Coral Coast. Fraser's House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Singapore (opened in January 2026) –, this marks the second Luxury Collection hotel in Singapore, enriching the brand's footprint in the city with a distinctive blend of heritage, design, and modern luxury.

Marriott's diversified brand portfolio also fueled growth across midscale and lifestyle segments. The successful introduction of Series by Marriott in India and continued momentum for Four Points Flex by Sheraton underscore Marriott's strategy of scaling flexible, design-forward brands across the region to meet evolving traveler needs.

Milestone Portfolio Expansion and Emerging Destinations

In 2025, Marriott opened 109 properties across the region and marked a major portfolio milestone with the opening of its 700th APEC property, Legacy Mekong, Can Tho, Autograph Collection. Set on a private islet in Vietnam's Mekong Delta, the opening underscores Marriott's strategy of expanding beyond traditional gateway cities into culturally rich, high-growth emerging destinations. By the close of 2025, Marriott had more than 730 open properties across 22 countries in APEC, spanning 27 brands. Several notable openings during the year marked brand debuts in both established and emerging markets, reinforcing Marriott's commitment to diversifying its portfolio, capturing new demand drivers, and delivering distinctive, locally inspired experiences across the region. Some key openings include:

The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort (Oct 2025) - marked the brand's entry into Singapore, strengthening Marriott's presence in one of Asia's premier travel and business hubs.

(Oct 2025) - marked the brand's entry into Singapore, strengthening Marriott's presence in one of Asia's premier travel and business hubs. The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection (Oct 2025) - debuted in the Maldives, a world-renowned resort destination, offering two private islands to capture demand for seclusion and experiential stays.

(Oct 2025) - debuted in the Maldives, a world-renowned resort destination, offering two private islands to capture demand for seclusion and experiential stays. The Farm at San Benito, Autograph Collection (Dec 2025) - a wellness-oriented resort that represents the brand's debut in the Philippines, aligning with the rising demand for experiential and wellness tourism.

(Dec 2025) - a wellness-oriented resort that represents the brand's debut in the Philippines, aligning with the rising demand for experiential and wellness tourism. Moxy Kathmandu (Dec 2025)- a lifestyle brand debut in Nepal, tapping into the growing demographic of younger travelers drawn by cultural and adventure travel in emerging destinations.

With a robust development pipeline, strong intra-region demand trends and a diversified portfolio spanning luxury, premium, select service, and midscale segments, Marriott's APEC region enters 2026 well positioned to continue delivering growth and long-term value for owners and guests.

